Councilor Johnnie Walton suggested Monday night that City Council’s recent decision to hire a new interim city manager could be null and void because a quorum was not present at the meeting where he was hired.
But City Attorney William Morgan and Councilor Michael Brooks both countered that council’s action in hiring Richard Hicks as interim city manager on Feb. 21 was done properly.
City Council started discussing hiring a long-term interim manager during a closed session at its Feb. 14 meeting. Following the closed session, council voted unanimously, 7-0, to recess the regular meeting until Feb. 21.
But only Brooks and fellow councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux were present for the Feb. 21 meeting.
Councilors Walton, Darius Horton and Kem Spence did not attend the meeting. Mayor Bettie Parker was also absent but she only votes in the event of a tie.
Because the Feb. 21 meeting was a continuation of the Feb. 14 meeting, and not a new meeting, council still had a quorum with just Caudle, Young, Brooks and Ruffieux present, Morgan said.
All four voted to approve hiring Hicks. The votes of Walton, Spence and Horton were also counted as “yes” votes despite them not being present. That’s because they were present for the original Feb. 14 meeting that was recessed.
But Walton contended that at least five of the eight members currently on City Council needed to be present at the Feb. 21 meeting when Hicks was hired. There is currently one vacancy on City Council: Gabriel Adkins resigned last fall.
Walton said he talked with someone at the N.C. League of Municipalities about the situation earlier Monday. He called the hiring of Hicks an “illegal action.”
“If you don’t have a quorum there is no way you can participate in official business,” Walton told fellow councilors. “In fact, members who vote on motions at meetings without a quorum can at times be held personally liable for their actions. I talked with someone from the League (on Monday) and this is exactly what they told me.”
Morgan told Walton that since the Feb. 21 meeting was the continuation of the Feb. 14 meeting that a quorum was present. He added that the N.C. School of Government’s opinion on such issues is clear.
“In this case it was a recessed meeting and there was a quorum present at the first meeting,” Morgan said. “As much as the first meeting was properly recessed everyone who was present at the first meeting was counted as being present at the second meeting.”
Brooks also agreed with Morgan’s assessment that the hiring of Hicks was done properly.
“We did not adjourn the meeting, a motion was made that we recess,” Brooks said. “Recess is not an adjournment, we still had a quorum. Those are the rules.”
Brooks also took exception to Walton saying the meeting on Feb. 21 was “illegal.”
“I don’t want to be tied to some kind of conspiracy because we are going by the rules,” Brooks said, telling Walton: “I guess if you are on the losing end, I guess it is a conspiracy.’’
Walton also again expressed his opposition to City Council suspending its search for a permanent manager and instead hiring Hicks. Walton said he never saw a “profile” or met Hicks before City Council signed off on naming him the city’s interim manager.
“I don’t know anything about him,” Walton said. “I just know he is a friend of the (current interim) city manager (Ralph Clark).”
Hicks attended the resumed meeting on Feb. 21 that Walton, Horton, Spence and Parker didn’t attend.
Spence said the city had two qualified candidates for the permanent manager’s position before the search was suspended in favor of hiring a long-term interim manager.
“It’s done now, can’t change it,” Spence said. “But I want to go on notice to say that I did not agree with the way the new interim city manager was hired because he did not go through the hiring process. I don’t think it was fair.”