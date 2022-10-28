...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
It appears that deputy city clerk and executive to the city manager Doris Walton has again been reassigned by City Manager Montre Freeman.
At a meet and greet on Friday evening at the city’s Parks and Recreation Center, Freeman acknowledged that Samantha Evans is now his “executive assistant.” The city’s website currently lists Evans as an administrative assistant in the city Electric Department.
Several sources told The Daily Advance earlier Friday that Walton would be reassigned on Monday to the electric department and that Evans would replace her.
“Samantha is my executive assistant,” Freeman said on the city’s Facebook page video. “Samantha, where are you? Samantha is really tall back there, but raise your hand. She has my business card, the new cell phone is on there.”
When asked Friday afternoon before the swearing-in ceremony about Walton’s status with the city, Freeman responded by saying it was personnel matter.
“That’s a personnel matter,” Freeman said. “I’m not quite sure why you would ask that question but it is a personnel matter.”
Walton could not be reached for comment Friday night.
This is not the first time that Freeman has reassigned Walton.
Before being fired by the previous City Council in September 2021, Freeman had Walton transferred from her position as deputy city clerk to an entry level position in the Electric Department on Aug. 4, 2021.
Prior to being transferred, Walton had served as the city’s deputy clerk for four years. Walton had previously met with Freeman to discuss job expectations and said at the time that the city manager had given no indication that her performance was subpar.
Walton first found out that something was amiss back in 2021 after seeing her deputy clerk’s position listed as open on the city’s website, which was several days before she was transferred.
Walton at the time said she went to Freeman and to city human resources officials to ask what was going on and received no direct answers why she was being transferred to the electric department.
After Freeman was fired, former acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe gave a memo to Walton on Oct. 12, 2021 informing her she would be reinstated as deputy clerk the following day. Buffaloe was appointed acting manager after Freeman was placed on leave.