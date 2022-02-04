Fourth Ward councilor Johnnie Walton said City Council made the wrong decision last month when it agreed to suspend its search for a permanent city manager and instead seek a long-term interim manager.
Walton said Thursday that the permanent search should have continued because he thought the city had two qualified applicants — from a pool of 17 applicants — for the manager’s job.
Council made the decision to suspend its search for a permanent manager during a closed session late last month. Walton said he walked out of the meeting before City Council took action.
“To me it was a no-brainer that we shouldn’t have gone the route that was taken,” Walton said. “To me, it is ridiculous to get a long-term interim. To me those two things (long-term and interim) don’t fit in the same sentence. I was totally against what they were talking about. I told them (council), I protested what they were trying to do (by walking out).”
Walton said the other four councilors at the closed session are calling the shots on the manager search, saying they can “do whatever they want” because not all members were present.
“It just seems that we are doing things in a messy way,” Walton said. “We are a weary, broken, irrational council. They act like they care a whole lot about the city, but I am doubting it.”
Councilors Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux both said earlier this week that they favored suspending the search for a permanent manager because they believed the pool of applicants did not meet the city’s criteria for the job.
Councilors Jeannie Young and Michael Brooks and Mayor Bettie Parker also attended the closed session, although Parker does not have a vote unless there is a tie.
Councilor Kem Spence missed the closed session because of the death of his father while councilor Darius Horton was absent. There is also one vacancy on council following former Second Ward councilor Gabriel Adkins’ resignation last year.
Walton said in his opinion that the pool of applicants under consideration had “two very qualified” candidates.
“They were supposed to be going to the next round” for consideration, Walton said. “Very qualified.”
Parker said she also supported moving forward with finding a permanent manager. She said to her knowledge no one is currently leading council’s search for a long-term interim manager.
“My view on the situation is that the citizens deserve an effective, full-time city manager,” Parker said. “The sooner that the council members can get the job done in hiring one, the better it will be for all of us.”
Walton believes that suspending the search for a permanent manager will be costly for taxpayers.
The city paid Developmental Associates $18,000 when it was hired to find a replacement for former City Manager Rich Olson. That search led to councilors hiring former manager Montre Freeman, who was terminated last September after eight months on the job.
But as part of its contract, the firm agreed to perform another search for free, minus expenses, if Freeman left before a year was up. But by suspending the search, City Council freed the firm from any further obligation in finding a replacement for Freeman.
That, Walton said, means the city will again foot a hefty bill when it resumes the search for a permanent manager.
“It (suspended search) was already paid for, it doesn’t make sense,” Walton said. “It’s ridiculous to keep spending money to just be spending it because you can. That is not spending the citizen’s money in a good way.”
Walton said he is hoping voters will remember the issue when all eight City Council seats and the mayor’s seat are on the May 17 municipal ballot. Walton is running for re-election while Parker is not.
“For me, the election can’t come fast enough,” Walton said. “Hopefully, the people will select people that care more about Elizabeth City than the present council does.”
Of the other members of council who’ve announced their election plans, Caudle and Horton have said they’re not seeking re-election. Spence and Ruffieux have both said they plan to run while Young is planning to mount a bid for mayor. Brooks said in December he hasn’t made a decision yet about his re-election plans.