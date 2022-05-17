Barbara Baxter, shown campaigning Tuesday, finished second in the 4th Ward race for two council seats. However, she might not have garnered enough votes to avoid a runoff election with the race's third-place finisher.
Fourth Ward voters have returned incumbent Johnnie Walton to another term on City Council but the second-place finisher in Tuesday's election in the ward may have to face a runoff election — the city's first in a number of election cycles.
According to unofficial results, Walton finished first in the six-candidate field for two seats, collecting 363 votes or just over 34% of those cast in the ward. First-time candidate Barbara Baxter finished second with 228 votes or 21.37%.
Roger Jones, another first-time candidate, finished third, garnering 177 votes or 16.59%. First-time candidates Sandra White, Bennie Murphy and Donald Spencer Sr. finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. White collected 168 votes or 15.75%, Murphy garnered 98 votes or 9%, and Spencer finished with 32 votes or 3%.
Because each of the city's four wards has two open seats, ordinarily the second-place finisher in a council race wins election. However, under state law, Baxter may not have collected enough votes to avoid a runoff with Jones, should he choose to seek one.
In an interview last month about the possibility of runoff elections in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said one could be possible under certain specified conditions.
Tate said state statue reads “when more persons are seeking election to two or more offices (constituting a group) than there are offices to be filled the majority would be ascertained by dividing the total vote cast for all candidates by the number of offices to be filled and by dividing the result by two. Any excess of the sum so ascertained shall be a majority. The candidates who obtain a majority would be elected.”
That would mean if 1,000 votes were cast in one of the city's ward races then a candidate would have to get 25% plus one, or at least 251 votes, to avoid a runoff.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday, a total of 1,067 votes were cast in the six-candidate 4th Ward race. Baxter fell short of the 251-vote threshold. She also didn't garner 25% plus one of the total vote.
In the 1st Ward, voters elected Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs, both of whom ran unopposed on Tuesday. Peel, a former three-term city mayor, collected 674 votes or 54.4% of the ward's vote, while Biggs, a first-time candidate, garnered 544 votes, or 43.91%.