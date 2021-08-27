An Elizabeth City city councilor confirmed Friday that City Manager Montre Freeman is being investigated but declined to say why.
“I do know what he is being investigated for but that is something I can’t give out,” Fourth Ward City Councilor Johnnie Walton said.
Walton referred a reporter to John Leidy, the city's personnel attorney, for reasons why Freeman is being investigated.
“That is something you need to get from John Leidy," he said.
A message left for Leidy Friday at his office was not returned. However, Leidy on Tuesday declined to comment when asked if the city was investigating Freeman.
“I can’t comment on any of that; that would be a personnel matter,” he said.
Freeman is still apparently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He could not be reached for comment Friday.
City Council apparently placed Freeman on leave following a two-hour closed session late Monday night.
After the closed session, councilors unanimously voted to appoint city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe as interim city manager.
Buffaloe said Friday that he is not involved in anything regarding Freeman and the investigation.
“You need to contact the mayor, the attorney (Leidy) or members of City Council,” Buffaloe said. “I’m not involved in any of that.”
The lack of information about the investigation is concerning for Walton, who serves as City Council's mayor pro tem.
Walton said he couldn't legally comment on what happened during Monday’s closed session but believes the city needs to provide more information regarding the investigation, saying the community deserves to know what is going on.
"They are only putting out snippets of information. What is put out there isn’t always the truth,’’ he said.
Freeman has only been city manager for seven months and Walton noted that Freeman has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. and a lengthy budget process among things in that short time.
“There has been so much,” Walton said. “I think he has done a good job because we have put him through a lot. (Freeman) has made some missteps, but so have we. I support him.”
Walton said people in the community that he has talked to are “confused” about what is going on.
“There are many supporters in the city, they think he is doing a tremendous job,” Walton said.