Rodney Walton and Daniel Spence were sworn-in Monday as new members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.
Sheila Williams, an incumbent board member who ran unopposed in this year’s election, also took the oath of office Monday.
Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole administered the oath of office to Spence, who defeated incumbent board Chairman Denauvo Robinson for an Outside City Limits seat, and Walton, who was unopposed for the at-large seat previously held by Walter “Buck” Jolly.
The board also elected Sharon Warden the board’s chairwoman. Warden previously served as board chair; she was replaced in December 2019 by Robinson. She was nominated by Virginia Houston.
Walton, in his first official act as a board member, nominated Houston to chair the board, but she declined the nomination. Nominations were then closed and Warden was elected.
Walton nominated Pam Pureza to serve as vice chair and she was elected unanimously.
Warden acknowledged the board has big challenges ahead, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going to have a very challenging year ahead of us,” Warden said. “We have already had a challenging year.”
Walton said in an interview after the meeting that he wants to get up to speed quickly on the board’s policies and procedures so he can work closely with other board members to improve outcomes for students.
“Initially we will be dealing mostly with COVID and safely reopening our schools,” Walton said.
He said board members soon hope to be able to turn their full attention to school improvement.
Asked about running unopposed for the seat, Walton laughed and said the competitor in him would have enjoyed a contested election.
“I do feel like I missed the competition,” Walton said.
But Walton said he appreciates the votes he received and plans to work hard to represent citizens, especially students in the district.