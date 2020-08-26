Elizabeth City Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton asked interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe during Monday’s City Council meeting to look into a lack of parking for local residents along the downtown waterfront.
Walton is concerned that out-of-state boaters parking their vehicles and trailers on Saturdays and Sundays are monopolizing parking spaces near the waterfront parks.
Walton told fellow councilors that he drove through the waterfront parking areas last Saturday afternoon and found a lot of parked vehicles with boat trailers were “from Virginia.”
“If you pay taxes in the county, you should be able to park in one of those parking spaces,” Walton said. “The boaters come in and run you right out of the spaces, (saying) ‘This belongs to us.’ They just take over. We have to do something better than that.’’
Walton said he is concerned that families won’t have the ability to gather along the waterfront on weekends if there is no place close to park.
“By 11 a.m., they don’t have a space anywhere,” Walton said.
If a city or county resident wants to visit the park on a weekend, they should be able to come and have somewhere to park, he said.
“With so much depression here in Elizabeth City, people want something to do,” Walton said. “A family can’t come up and park and stay an hour or two because the boaters come and stay for a whole day. They are going out on the water and drink their little tea and everything, and have fun.’’
Walton said he has brought up the issue to councils in the past but that nothing was ever done.
“They acted like they didn’t hear me,” Walton said. “Manager (Buffaloe), if you can some way get some data on how many people came in from Virginia, I would appreciate it.”
Councilor Billy Caudle said there may have been a fishing tournament last Saturday that brought a higher number of boaters than normal to the river.
“I believe there was a bass tournament, there were a lot of out-of-town people staying in the hotels for the bass tournament,” Caudle said.
Walton countered that boaters should park their vehicle and trailer in other public parking lots away from the waterfront.
“It still should be coordinated,” Walton said. “You could have a golf cart to take you there and one to take you back.”