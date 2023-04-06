employers

Clarisse McClure, a staffing coordinator with Coastal Staffing in Elizabeth City, talks to Pedro Vaughan about job opportunities during the NCWorks Spring Job Fest at Jordan Plaza in Elizabeth City, Friday, March 31. Vaughan drove up to Elizabeth City from Chowan County to get some leads on a new job.

 Kesha Williams photo

Shabazz Foreman is one month into his search for a rewarding part-time job or internship.

Foreman, 24, is scheduled to begin classes at College of The Albemarle in May but says his college adviser recommended he attend a NCWorks job fair held in Elizabeth City last week to see what sorts of intern and job opportunities are available in his field of study: information technology.