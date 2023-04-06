...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Clarisse McClure, a staffing coordinator with Coastal Staffing in Elizabeth City, talks to Pedro Vaughan about job opportunities during the NCWorks Spring Job Fest at Jordan Plaza in Elizabeth City, Friday, March 31. Vaughan drove up to Elizabeth City from Chowan County to get some leads on a new job.
Shabazz Foreman is one month into his search for a rewarding part-time job or internship.
Foreman, 24, is scheduled to begin classes at College of The Albemarle in May but says his college adviser recommended he attend a NCWorks job fair held in Elizabeth City last week to see what sorts of intern and job opportunities are available in his field of study: information technology.
“I wanted to see if there was something more suited to my interests in information technology,” he said. “If I can get an internship now or work hours after my classes, that would be good. I already know what I want to do.”
Foreman said he’s willing to commute for the right opportunity.
So is Pedro Vaughan, who also attended the March 31 NCWorks Spring Job Fest held in front of the NCWorks Career Center building at Jordan Plaza. Vaughan drove up from Chowan County hoping to get some leads on a new job.
The good news for both Foreman and Vaughan — and the others who crowded around the tents at NCWorks Spring Job Fest — is that spring typically brings a load of job opportunities, particularly in the area tourism industry.
According to NCWorks, 19 different employers attended the Spring Job Fest, recruiting for open positions. NCWorks was able to link more than 30 job seekers with employers.
Charisse McClure, a staffing coordinator with Coastal Staffing in Elizabeth City, said her company received applications from 40 job-seekers at the job fair. Coastal Staffing, which operates three other offices in the area, offers listings for both seasonal jobs as well as temporary and permanent positions.
Some of the most common job openings right now, according to McClure, are for carpenters, housekeepers, clerical employees and heavy equipment operators. CDL drivers and forklift drivers are also in demand, but applicants must have the appropriate certificates and some experience.
In the wake of the pandemic, many employers say they’re finding it harder to find and keep employees.
“I really believe people want to work, but it is difficult to provide for a growing family if (employers) are not willing to pay more than $8.50 per hour. People are looking for a fair wage,” McClure said.
She advises employers who need workers to list their needs early.
“They (employers) definitely need to start communicating their needs early in the season before the best applicants are snatched up,” McClure said.
Some job seekers, especially those living near Virginia and who have reliable transportation, are willing to commute if they can find a variety of job opportunities there. Job hunters in the hospitality industry, for instance, can find additional jobs over the state line. That can reduce both the number of people in the local labor force as well as those spending money in the local economy.
Foreman believes there need to be more efforts to bring additional employers to the region. He’d also like to see more employers offer remote work opportunities. Otherwise, he suspects more young people like him in need of good jobs will continue to leave the area.
Foreman said he wants a job where he can use his computer skills. But job hunters need guidance conducting a search for those kinds of jobs.
“I’ve talked with a counselor today who answered a lot of my questions,” he said. “I love learning new things, building things that didn’t exist yesterday. I liked my last job but I know I will need something more challenging in the future.”
According to its website, Coastal Staffing’s next hiring event is scheduled for Thursday at the NC Works Edenton Career Center, 118 Blades Circle, Building 3, in Edenton. Visit https:// coastalstaffingservice. com to see its job listings.