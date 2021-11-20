COINJOCK — WAO Garage and Wild Horse Adventure Tours were the big winners during the Currituck Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony last month.
WAO Garage won the Small Business of the Year Award for businesses with fewer than 10 employees during the Oct. 19 event, while Wild Horse Adventure Tours took home the Small Business of the Year Award for businesses with more than 10 employees.
The Currituck Chamber handed out a total of 11 awards to businesses and individuals during the event held at the Outer Banks West KOA Event Center in Coinjock.
Besides WAO Garage and Wild Horse Adventure Tours, other winners and their awards included:
• Corporate Community Service Award: Care A Lot Pet Supply
• Most Attractive Business: Peaceful Waters Counseling and Wellness
• Non-Profit of the Year: Currituck Family YMCA
• Currituck Citizen of the Year: Jerry Wright
• President’s Award: Fusion Office Business Centers; Nuts and Buds; B & M Contractors
• Currituck County Travel & Tourism Individual Leadership Award: Meg Puckett
• Currituck County Travel & Tourism Business of the Year Award: CINIVA.
Dixon joins universities, colleges group’s board
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon was appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities during the group’s annual meeting in Clearwater, Florida, last week.
“This is a great honor to be named to the board of directors,” Dixon said of the three-year appointment. “I look forward to the work we will accomplish collectively advocating for higher education institutions in our country.”
The AASCU is a Washington D.C.-based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities and systems whose members share a learning-and-teaching-centered culture, are committed to serving underserved students and dedicated to research and creativity that advances their region’s economic progress and cultural development.
Hallow joins Hornthal, Riley, Ellis & Malland
The law firm of Hornthal, Riley, Ellis & Maland has announced that Johny Hallow has joined the firm. Hallow is a 2021 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law, where he served as a notes and comments editor for the Wake Forest Journal of Business and Intellectual Property Law.
Hallow graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi in 2018, earning a bachelor of arts degree in public policy leadership from the Trent Lott Leadership Institute. He will focus on civil litigation, personal injury, employment and local government law and work primarily out of the Hornthal firm’s Elizabeth City office.
Leicester initiated into Phi Kappa Phi at VCU
Matt Leicester of Hertford was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Virginia Commonwealth University. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors at the nation’s colleges and universities are eligible for membership.