State Rep. Bill Ward told City Council Monday night that he has filed legislation that, if approved, would strengthen the ability of local governments to address health and safety violations in rental units.
Ward, R-Pasquotank, filed House Bill 595 Monday after hearing concerns from city officials about alleged unsafe living conditions at two apartment complexes in the city. City officials have noted that unsafe conditions exist throughout the city.
State Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, has co-sponsored the legislation with Ward.
If adopted, Ward’s legislation would lower the threshold for assessing potential fines or fees against landlords for unsafe or unhealthy conditions from four violations in a 12-month period to two. The penalty for violating the law would be up to $500 a year per unit.
The legislation would also add to existing state law by allowing local governments to levy a fee for residential rental property registration for any rental units found with more than two verified violations of city housing ordinances and codes within a 12-month period.
City Council has twice heard since November about alleged substandard living conditions at Walkers Landing and River’s Landing, two apartment complexes, with widespread mold the main problem in some units. Councilors have been shown dozens of photos of what appears to be mold and water damage in the units.
Several residents said last month that their units are unlivable and that management at both complexes have been advised of the problems but have failed to address them.
Ward said the legislation would cover both single-dwelling rental units as well as multi-family apartment complexes.
“I think this will reach the goals you are looking for,” Ward told city councilors. “It will allow you as the city to enforce minimum housing standards. There are punitive measures in this bill.’’
Ward said that if a city inspector found a violation, the landlord would then have a certain amount of time to take corrective measures.
“In the event they ignore the recommendations of the inspector and it is found to be in violation again, it can progress at that point where punitive measures could be taken,” Ward said.
Fourth Ward Councilor Barbara Baxter, who has led efforts to help residents of the two complexes, thanked Ward for introducing the legislation. Baxter lives in River’s Landing and has been attempting to get management and the owners of the two complexes to correct problems there for many months.
“Thank you so much,” Baxter said.
Ward said HB 595 will be referred to a House Committee where it must pass before coming to the full House for a vote. It then must be passed by the Senate and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper to become law.
Ward said he believes that the legislation has enough bi-partisan support to pass the General Assembly.
“We think we are going to have support on this,” Ward said. “All across the state there are issues with substandard housing and in my personal opinion we will be able to pass this bill.”