Republican Bill Ward will not take his seat in the General Assembly until January but the newly elected 5th House District state representative is hitting ground running after ousting four-term incumbent state Rep. Howard Hunter in Tuesday’s election.
First District state Sen. Bobby Hanig also flipped a Democratic-held seat by defeating Valerie Jordan in the newly configured 3rd Senate District, winning 52.5% to her 47.45%.
Jordan defeated state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, in the May Democratic primary.
Ward defeated Hunter, D-Hertford, by more than 2,300 votes, carrying three of the four counties in the newly drawn 5th House District. Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, won the House seat with 15,683 votes, or 53.97% of all votes cast, to Hunter’s 13,375 votes, or 46%.
Ward said he will head to Raleigh on Friday for meetings and will attend orientation sessions leading up the General Assembly’s long session that begins in January.
“We are starting to prepare now for when we take office in January,” Ward said. “The campaign was a lot of hard work by a lot of people that believed in our campaign. We hit the road and we met a lot of people to tell them what our platform was. I think that was a selling point.”
Hunter carried only his home county of Hertford, winning there by more than 1,700 votes, or 63.4% of the vote to Ward’s 36.5%.
However, Hunter couldn’t overcome a deficit of 2,200 votes in Camden County, where Ward won more than 76% of the vote to Hunter’s 23.9%.
Hunter also lost Pasquotank County by 1,111 votes and Gates County by 755 votes. He won Pasquotank by 307 votes in 2020 and by 1,002 votes in 2018.
Also, Hunter’s margin of victory in Hertford was around 10% less than when he won by 73.51% in 2020 and by 74.57% in 2018.
Ward sensed he was on the path to victory during the campaign, saying voters told him that the district needed new representation in Raleigh.
“People told us that they needed better representation in the legislature, someone that would address their needs and concerns,” Ward said.
Ward said that the economy, especially rising gas and grocery prices, was a pressing concern among voters.
“Most people are concerned about inflation and the economic situation,” Ward said.
Hunter could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Hanig, R-Currituck, defeated Jordan with his home county accounting for more than his winning margin.
Hanig defeated Jordan, a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation from Warren County, by 3,676 votes. He defeated Jordan in Currituck by more than 6,100 votes, garnering 76.57 of the county’s vote to Jordan’s 23.4%.
Hanig also carried Camden County by a large margin, collecting 75.75% of the vote to Jordan’s 24.25%. Hanig also carried Martin, Gates and Tyrrell counties in the 10-county 3rd District.
Jordan carried the other five counties in the district, including her home county of Warren, which she won with 60.9% of the vote to Hanig’s 39%.
Jordan also won in Halifax County by more than 2,000 votes and by more than 1,600 in Hertford County but by only 681 in Northampton County.
Hanig credited his family, friends and campaign volunteers for helping in the victory. He said he spent considerable time all across the 10-county district but especially in the Democratic-leaning counties.
“We had a great team,” Hanig said. “We were able to get our message out and let everybody know what we are about. Our goal was to eat into the counties we knew we were not going to win, and we did. We knew we had to get Currituck out strong, and we did after pushing hard the last three or four days.”Hanig, a former House member, was appointed to the state Senate in the 1st Senate District earlier this year following the resignation of Bob Steinburg, a Republican from Edenton.
In a statement released by her campaign late Wednesday, Jordan said she was proud to have been the Democrats’ candidate in the 3rd Senate District, calling it “the honor of a lifetime.”
“I am so proud to have had the support of so many folks across the 10 counties,” she said. “I am so proud of the campaign we ran because we focused on the issues that affected everyday people. We didn’t stoop low and play any partisan political games. We focused on how to make everyday people’s lives better.”
While disappointed in the outcome, Jordan said she accepted the election results.
“Our campaign reached so many people across communities in (the 3rd Senate District) — Democrats, independents, and Republicans, people across religious and racial lines, from the fields of Warrenton to the coast of Currituck,” she said.
Jordan thanked her campaign staff and volunteers, the community leaders “who welcomed me to every county.” and those who voted for her. She didn’t say if she plans to run in the 3rd District again but she didn’t close the door on that either.
“There is still much more work ahead, and I look forward to continuing to partner with our communities as we build a brighter future for our families,” she said.