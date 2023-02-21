A group of bi-partisan North Carolina legislators that includes two area lawmakers recently announced formation of a caucus that will provide further support to historically Black colleges and universities in the state.
There are five public HBCUs in the state, including Elizabeth City State University, as well as five private HBCUs, giving North Carolina more HBCUs than any other state in the country.
State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, and state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, have joined the HBCU Caucus. State Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamilco, represents Pasquotank in the state Senate but could not be reached for comment.
Ward, who had a recent Zoom meeting with ECSU Chancellor Dr. Karie Dixon, said he fully supports the expansion the school is planning.
“I will continue the work of supporting ECSU as well as others in our state,” Ward said, referring to HBCUs.
State senators Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, and Carl Ford, R-Rowan, and representatives Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and Zack Hawkins, D-Durham, unveiled the new caucus at a press conference at the state capitol.
Hawkins said he is a “proud” 2001 ECSU graduate and he called formation of the HBCU Caucus historic. Hawkins pointed out that ECSU is the only four-year institution in the state with an aviation science program and that N.C. A&T produces 50% of the Black engineers in the state.
“We will be the first state legislature in the country to launch a bi-partisan, bi-cameral HBCU caucus,” Hawkins said. “We want to highlight and prioritize the voices of HBCUs. We intend to do a deeper dive into the specific challenges that HBCUs face. Forty-four percent of all Black graduates come from HBCUs.”
Hanig said one goal of the caucus is to increase awareness of the important role HBCUs have in the state to other legislators. Hanig’s daughter, Lyla, graduated from ECSU in December and is now at teacher at Jarvisburg Elementary in Currituck.
“North Carolina has done such a great job with those colleges,” Hanig said. “Graduation rates are off the charts and it is such a great way to get an education. It’s awesome to be part of the caucus.”
Hanig said ECSU’s impact stretches across 10 counties in the region.
“The potential for growth, especially at ECSU, is awesome,” Hanig said. “I take a regional approach to everything and having a regional approach to something like an HBCU is critical to show how important they are.’’
Hanig said having a bi-partisan caucus will make passing legislation to benefit HBCUs more likely.
“The more ideas that you have the better off you are,” Hanig said.
Hardister said discussions of forming an HBCU caucus had been ongoing for the past several weeks and that the caucus is still recruiting other legislators. He said the collective economic impact the 10 HBCUs have on the state is around $1.7 billion a year and they employ more than 15,000 people.
“That is pretty incredible,” Hardister said. “Every one of those institutions has a very unique story. Another thing that stuck out to me was that about 50% of the Black educators in North Carolina graduated from an HBCU. Now that we are looking at a teacher shortage and we are trying to get more diversity in the classroom that is something we can certainly focus on.”
State Sen. Warren Daniel’s daughter, Brenna, earned an aviation degree at ECSU in 2020 and he said the university has changed for the better since his daughter enrolled. Daniel is a Republican from Burke County.
Daniel said when he and his wife dropped off their daughter for her freshman year they had to get supplies to clean her dorm room, saying that opened their eyes to some of the needs at the school.
“We had to get Clorox wipes from Walmart to wipe down the mold that was all over the dorm room,” Daniel said. “There was grass growing through the tennis court and we thought, ‘How can this be?’ I’m proud that we have been able to revitalize Elizabeth City State University.”
Robinson is one of the caucus’ co-chairs. He said the group will meet for the first time next week. Hawkins is the other co-chair.
“I have spent my career working to ensure that HBCUs are respected as pillars in our communities and as economic drivers for our residents across North Carolina,” Robinson said. “For 10 years as a member of the UNC Board of Governors and the recent 12 (years) in the Senate, I have engaged others in fighting for equity. I’m proud to see this caucus take a closer look at the challenges these institutions face and identify innovative solutions that exist to ensure they are able to continue serving our students and our state.”
The Hunt Institute, a national education nonprofit organization based in Cary, will provide technical support to the caucus.
“North Carolina’s HBCU institutions have been, and always will be, one of our most significant pipelines for future leaders and policymakers in our state and beyond,” said Hunt Institute President Dr. Javaid Siddiqi. “We must increase our awareness of the impact and potential these campuses hold and this caucus is a critical step forward ensuring the future success of each campus.”