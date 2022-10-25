Democratic state Rep. Howard Hunter and Republican Bill Ward are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a House seat in the newly drawn 5th District — a race that has huge statewide implications.
Republicans need to pick up three seats in the House and two in the Senate to gain a super-majority in the General Assembly. A GOP super-majority would give the party the votes to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The 5th District includes Pasquotank, Camden, Gates and Hertford counties. Camden was added to the district during last year’s redistricting, making it slightly less favorable for Democrats.
Hunter, of Hertford, is seeking a fifth two-year term. He defeated GOP challenger Donald Kirkland in November 2020, garnering 57% of the vote to Kirkland’s 43%.
Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, defeated Kirkland by nearly 1,800 votes in the May 17 GOP primary, garnering 68% of all ballots cast to Kirkland’s 32%.
The addition of GOP-leaning Camden through redistricting makes the district more competitive this year. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, whose district in 2020 then included Camden, defeated his Democratic challenger there by 2,688 votes.
With early voting already underway, The Daily Advance recently asked both candidates questions about topics the Nov. 8th winner will face in the legislative session that starts early next year.
TDA: A recent study estimated that the state’s K-12 schools have $13 billion in school infrastructure needs. How would you address this issue? Is a statewide bond one option?
Hunter: “In 2017-18, the General Assembly created the Needs-Based Public Schools Capital Fund and allocated $30 million from lottery revenue collections. Since that time the amount has increased to $140 million. I would vote to maintain or increase this appropriation for the simple reason that in spite of the pandemic, North Carolina’s population has increased more than any other state with the exception of Florida, Texas and Arizona. Therefore, state bonds are sometimes necessary to deal with population growth and the increased infrastructure needs of roads, schools, water and sewer as a result of the influx.”
Ward: “Funding for schools has and will continue to be an issue. The issue has been taken up at every session of the legislature and increased funding has been appropriated to meet these issues. The smaller counties, the 5th District included, as opposed to the larger and more populous districts, have a harder time finding funding on a local level and emphasis continues to be placed on these districts.
“The legislature must take an in depth look at all sources for funding for our schools. The legislature has recently provided increased funding for our district schools for infrastructure needs and construction. The fiscally responsible Republican-controlled legislature has provided the financial support that these smaller school districts need to be successful.”
TDA: A recent poll conducted by High Point University found that “school safety” ranked as one of the top issues on the minds of voters statewide. If elected, what would you propose the state do to increase school safety in public schools, including at the college level?
Ward: “I have been a strong advocate for school safety as we live in an increasingly perilous time. We must work to protect our children from the possibility of school violence that we have seen. I have advocated for more school resource officers, hardening of the physical facilities and the possibility of qualified, trained volunteers in the schools. This must be coupled with parental input so as to provide the safest possible environment for our children to learn.”
Hunter: “I would propose that a certain percentage of bi-annual funding to both the public schools and colleges be earmarked for security and that the (N.C.) Department of Public Instruction create a standard and oversee all written plans for upgrades to facilities, egress and ingress, emergency plans and training if it doesn’t already exist in the district’s five-year capital improvement planning.”
TDA: Do you support expanding Medicaid in the state? List the reasons why or why not.
Hunter: “I am in full support of Medicaid expansion. The public health and safety of all North Carolinians is the single most important responsibility of our state and local governmental services. Medicaid expansion will ensure that we are doing all we can and leveraging every dollar for the most vulnerable, young and old, of our citizens.”
Ward: “Under the current rules for Medicaid qualification, I do not support expansion. Although, I do fully realize that there are people within our state that have a definite need for health care, I am concerned that during these times of unprecedented inflation and the possibility of a nationwide recession that the funding provided by the federal government may dry up or be significantly reduced, thereby placing the full burden upon the taxpayers of North Carolina. Further, I believe that the rules for qualification should be significantly tightened so that those that truly need the benefit receive it and that those that would take improper advantage of the system, at the expense of the truly needy, would be excluded.”
TDA: It was reported in May that North Carolina will have $6.2 billion more in projected revenue this year and next year. What would you like to see the money spent on?
Ward: “Since 2010 the Republican-led legislature has been fiscal stewards of the taxpayers’ money that has allowed us to have a surplus of funds. These funds are put aside in the event of natural disasters or financial crises so that the state can continue to function and provide the necessary services to our citizens. The legislature must continue to be fiscally responsible and maintain a ‘rainy day’ fund to meet those needs but also must explore the current needs of our citizens with the possibility of aiding in infrastructure projects and tax reduction.”
Hunter: “Increasing teacher and state employee pay. School districts across our great state started the 2022-23 school year with a severe teacher staffing shortage. The cost of living continues to rise exponentially compared to annual salaries of state workers.”