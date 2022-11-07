...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Republican challenger Bill Ward entered today’s General Election with a massive nearly $150,000 fundraising advantage over Democratic state Rep. Howard Hunter in the race for the 5th District House seat.
In another race of local significance, GOP state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, entered today’s election with a sizeable fundraising lead over Democrat Valerie Jordan in the newly reconfigured 3rd Senate District.
Thanks to $391,378 in contributions from the N.C. House Republican Political Action Committee, Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquo-tank Sheriff’s Office, outraised Hunter $418,407 to $270,100 in the third quarter, reports filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections show. The third quarter ended Oct. 22.
Ward, who started the third quarter with just $1,642 cash on hand, raised $420,955 ahead of today’s election. Hunter, who had $57,858 cash on hand at the start of the quarter, raised $302,411, including $215,918 from N.C. Democrats in the third quarter.
Hunter, however, had $84,453 cash on hand heading into the final 17 days of the campaign. State reports show that Ward had $20,253 cash on hand.
Ward spent $345,000 on television advertising. Hunter spent almost $216,000 on mailers and polling, reports show.
The 5th House District includes Pasquotank, Camden, Gates and Hertford counties. Camden was added to the district during last year’s redistricting.
Hunter, of Hertford, is seeking a fifth two-year term in the district. He defeated GOP challenger Donald Kirkland in November 2020, garnering 57% of the vote to Kirkland’s 43%.
The addition of GOP-leaning Camden, however, makes the district more competitive this year. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, whose district in 2020 then included Camden, defeated his Democratic challenger in the county by 2,688 votes.
Ward defeated Kirkland by nearly 1,800 votes in the May 17 primary, garnering 68% of all ballots cast to Kirkland’s 32%.
In the 3rd Senate District, Hanig raised $724,170 in the third quarter and $810,815 overall during the cycle. He has received $636,578 from the N.C. Senate Majority fund, with most of the money being spent for mailers and advertising.
Jordan raised $530,322 in the third quarter and $563,552 overall. She received $370,049 from the N.C. Senate Democratic Caucus, which she spent on mailers and advertising.
Hanig spent $678,347 in the third quarter and $700,577 for the campaign. He had $117,460 cash on hand as of Oct. 22.
Jordan spent $453,409 in the third quarter and $487,721 for the campaign through Oct. 22. She reported $101,962 cash on hand at the end of the third quarter.
Hanig, a former state House member, was appointed to the 1st Senate District seat in August following the resignation of former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan. Hanig, a small business owner, resigned his 6th House District seat to move to the Senate. Hanig was twice elected to the House in a district that covers Currituck, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties.
Redistricting moved Currituck to the 3rd Senate District. The district also includes nine other counties: Bertie, Camden, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell, and Warren counties.
Jordan, of Warren County, is a small business owner and member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board. She defeated state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, in the May 17 Democratic primary.
The 3rd Senate District appears to lean Democrat based on the 2020 election results. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 52 percent to 48 percent in the 10-county district.