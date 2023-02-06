State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, has co-sponsored legislation that could dramatically change the way North Carolina ranks counties considered to be economically distressed.

If enacted, House Bill 13 would require the joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight Committee to study the N.C. Department of Commerce's current Tier ranking system and determine whether it should be eliminated and a new set of criteria be developed. Any changes would have to be enacted by separate legislation in 2024 and probably wouldn’t take effect until 2025.