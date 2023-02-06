State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, has co-sponsored legislation that could dramatically change the way North Carolina ranks counties considered to be economically distressed.
If enacted, House Bill 13 would require the joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight Committee to study the N.C. Department of Commerce's current Tier ranking system and determine whether it should be eliminated and a new set of criteria be developed. Any changes would have to be enacted by separate legislation in 2024 and probably wouldn’t take effect until 2025.
The state Department of Commerce annually ranks the state’s 100 counties based on economic well-being and assigns each a Tier designation. The Tier system is then used to distribute state money to less prosperous areas of the state. More prosperous counties, meanwhile, receive less state aid.
Ward, who represents the 5th House District, said the current Tier ranking system is outdated and needs to be revamped. After over a decade as a Tier I county, Pasquotank was recently moved to Tier 2 for the current year.
Ward said a possible change the study could produce is a ranking system that encompasses several counties and possibly include more than three designations.
“If the study committee actually finds that the tier system is not reaching its intended goals it may not be confined to county lines,” Ward said. “It could be a more regional approach.”
Every year since 2007, the Commerce Department has been required by state law to measure all 100 counties on a series of economic factors and then rank them in one of three tiers: Tier 1, most distressed; Tier 2; and Tier 3, least distressed.
Under the law, 40 counties must be ranked in Tier 1, another 40 in Tier 2, and the remaining 20 in Tier 3.
The legislation states that developing alternative funding criteria for “assessing economic well-being” may better serve counties with areas of prosperity and areas that lag in economic development.
The bill also would direct the Commerce Department to look at how other states rank economic well-being based on “geographic boundaries” other than county lines.
For the first time in at least a decade, Pasquotank County was not listed among the state’s 40-most economically distressed counties when the Commerce Department released its 2023 rankings in December.
The county was bumped up to Tier 2, joining the likes of Dare, Gates and Perquimans counties in the immediate area.
The county tiers are calculated using four factors: average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population, and adjusted property tax base per capita.
Ward said the study could also find that revamping the current four factors that are used to rank counties could improve the system.
If the House approves the bill, the legislation would then have to be approved by the Senate and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Ward is one of 17 co-sponsors of House Bill 13 that was introduced by state Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond. Moss is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for state Labor Commissioner.
Two House Democratic members are also co-sponsors and Ward said that bi-partisan support increases the chances of the legislation becoming law.
“The study needs to be done and since we have some bi-partisan support, I firmly believe we will see this enacted,” Ward said.
Pasquotank Assistant County Manager John Shannon said in an email to The Daily Advance that the “county does not have a comment concerning this proposed legislation at this time.”
An email sent to City Manager Montre Freeman seeking comment on House Bill 13 was not returned.
At least one area government may look favorably on the legislation.
Asked about the tier system in December, after the Commerce Department designated Currituck County not only a Tier 3 county but the 100th-least distressed county in the state, Currituck Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob White described the county's top ranking as "both a blessing and a curse."
"The ranking is good but it doesn't allow us any access to grant money," he said. "We've put in for grants for our schools but we get passed by every single time" because of the county's Tier 3 ranking.
That means Currituck County taxpayers end up footing the entire bill for new school projects, he said.
White said he would support revamping the tier system so that counties like Currituck, which are still mostly rural, aren't penalized for having low unemployment rates, growing populations and higher median income rates.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.