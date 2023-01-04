New state Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, said Wednesday he is ready to get to work as the General Assembly begins the 2023 session next week.

Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, won election in November, defeating longtime 5th District state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, by more than 2,300 votes. Ward carried three of the four counties in the newly drawn 5th House District, losing only in Hertford County where Hunter lives.