New state Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, said Wednesday he is ready to get to work as the General Assembly begins the 2023 session next week.
Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, won election in November, defeating longtime 5th District state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, by more than 2,300 votes. Ward carried three of the four counties in the newly drawn 5th House District, losing only in Hertford County where Hunter lives.
Ward, who has attended numerous orientation sessions and classes the past two months since his victory, was sworn in earlier this week by District Judge Jeffrey Moreland. He will attend a ceremonial swearing-in at the General Assembly next Wednesday when state Rep. Tim Moore is expected to be sworn in again as House speaker. The House will then recess until Jan. 25 when Ward said his real work will begin.
“I have also been out in the district speaking with local governments to see what their needs are,” Ward said. “I have also been speaking with residents in the district to see what issues are most important to them. We have been quite busy.”
House freshmen usually serve on three committees; Ward has asked to be named to the Justice and Public Safety Committee, the Agriculture Committee and the Ethics Committee. Moore assigns House members to the chamber’s committees.
Ward believes his background in law enforcement is a perfect fit for the Justice and Public Safety Committee. In addition to his career in law enforcement, Ward also served in the U.S. Army from 1974-85. He then served in the Army Reserves from 1985-90.
“Of course, it is going to be up to the speaker to place us where he feels he needs us the most,” Ward said. “If I am selected, I feel I can apply my background to issues that will come before the committee. I fully support our law enforcement and public safety people.”
Ward said being named to the Agricultural Committee would be beneficial to the four-county 5th District where agriculture is a key economic driver. According to N.C. Department of Agricultural statistics from 2020, Pasquotank ranks 5th in the state in soybean production and 8th for corn.
“I want to make sure our farmers are well taken care of,” Ward said. “Our district is heavily agricultural and we want to do as much as we can do to help our farmers.”
Ward also said that his wife, Susan, will serve as his legislative assistant, a practice that is not uncommon in the General Assembly. State Sen. Norman Sanderson, a Republican who represents Pasquotank in the state Senate, has had his wife, Linda, serve as his legislative assistant for a number of years.
Legislative assistants mainly handle constituent services for legislators.
Ward said that he wanted a legislative assistant that he could trust and that his wife was the best choice. He also said his wife’s over 25 years of business management experience in the food and healthcare industries makes her qualified. She will make around $40,000 a year in the position, Ward said.
“I don’t know of anyone I can trust more than my wife,” Ward said. “I have full faith and confidence in her. She will pick this up rather quickly and keep me on track.”
Ward expects that Medicaid expansion will be one of the first big issues the General Assembly addresses when it reconvenes later this month. The Senate passed a Medicaid expansion bill last year on a 44-2 vote but the House never voted on the issue.
If Medicaid expansion is approved it would likely cover an additional 500,000 to 600,000 people in the state, many of them workers with one or two low-paying jobs who make incomes that hover just around the poverty line.
The federal government would cover 90% of the cost of Medicaid expansion, with the other 10% being covered by an assessment levied on state hospitals.
Ward said he would have to carefully study any proposed Medicaid expansion legislation before he could take a position.
“I can’t make a decision until I see how the bill is written,” Ward said.
Ward said he is concerned about the federal government’s continued commitment to fund its share of the Medicaid cost in a time of “high inflation and questionable economics.” He said he’s worried a recession would place more of the burden of funding Medicaid expansion on the state’s taxpayers if the federal government reduced its share.
Ward also believes that the rules for qualification should be significantly tightened to ensure a work requirement for able-bodied people.
“We just don’t know how long the federal government is going to keep funding at the rate they are currently funding it at now,” Ward said. “That concerns me because if they don’t keep funding it at that level the state’s taxpayers would be required to pick up the difference.”
North Carolina is currently only one of 11 states that have not expanded Medicaid since the law authorizing expansion was approved in 2010. Seven of the states that have refused to expand Medicaid are in the South.
Ward acknowledged that many residents in the 5th District would benefit from expansion.
“I understand there are people here that need the assistance and we need to ensure those people get that assistance,” Ward said. “We need to be careful in the direction we go to provide that assistance to them.”
According to an analysis by the Center for Health Policy Research at George Washington University, 2,382 more Pasquotank residents would have qualified for Medicaid coverage in 2022 if North Carolina had expanded the program. The analysis also says expansion would have created 74 new health-related jobs in the county and added $14.3 million to the county’s economy between 2020 and 2022.
Ward said he looked at renting an apartment in Raleigh but found it cost prohibitive. He and his wife instead bought a travel trailer to live in while the General Assembly is in session. They will park it at a campground at the state fairgrounds, joining several other legislators who do the same.
“It’s our tiny house,” Ward said. “On weekends and when we are not in session we will be coming home.”