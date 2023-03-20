ECSU volleyball and women's basketball

The Elizabeth City State volleyball team (left) and women’s basketball team (right) pose with their CIAA championship trophies after a ceremony honoring both teams at ECSU’s Vaughan Center last month.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City State University's CIAA championship-winning women's volleyball and basketball teams will be honored by state Rep. Bill Ward in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Ward, R-Pasquotank, will present the teams with a state proclamation at the Legislative Building at 2 p.m., according to a press release from ECSU. 