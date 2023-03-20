...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 28 degrees
expected for interior area of southeast Virginia and northeast
North Carolina again tonight, while low temperatures of 30 to
32 degrees are expected near the immediate coast and in urban
areas of Hampton Roads. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
The Elizabeth City State volleyball team (left) and women’s basketball team (right) pose with their CIAA championship trophies after a ceremony honoring both teams at ECSU’s Vaughan Center last month.
Elizabeth City State University's CIAA championship-winning women's volleyball and basketball teams will be honored by state Rep. Bill Ward in Raleigh on Wednesday.
Ward, R-Pasquotank, will present the teams with a state proclamation at the Legislative Building at 2 p.m., according to a press release from ECSU.
Ward called it both an "honor and a pleasure" to celebrate the championship teams.
“We are proud to share with everyone in the legislature all the hard work put into these wins by the players and coaching staff," Ward said in the release. "Congratulations! I look forward to working and serving with ECSU in the future. Viking Pride! Viking Pride! Viking Pride!”
Besides players of the two teams, also scheduled to attend the ceremony are ECSU volleyball coach David Brooks, women's basketball coach Tynesha Lewis, ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon and ECSU Athletics Director James M. DuBose.
"This acknowledgment honors the hard work of our student-athletes and the entire athletic staff," Dixon said in the release. "During Women’s History Month, we are especially proud to celebrate our women’s athletic programs and recognize them as examples of trailblazers in our great state.”
ECSU's women's volleyball team captured the 2022 CIAA Volleyball Tournament Championship on Nov. 12 by defeating Shaw University 3-1 in Salem, Virginia.
The university's women's basketball team became the first in ECSU history to win the CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship, defeating Shaw 55-40 on Feb. 25 at the CIAA tournament in Baltimore.