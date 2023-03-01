mold problems 1

In this photo supplied by Taylor Bradbury of Dwelling Management Solutions, mold is shown growing on the floor along the baseboards of the apartment at Walker’s Landing formerly occupied by Lashona Hunter. Carpet in the apartment was replaced with new flooring before Hunter moved in but mold is still growing on the trim and baseboards.

 Photo courtesy

Taylor Bradbury

State Rep. Bill Ward plans to introduce state legislation that would allow the city of Elizabeth City to hold landlords more accountable for living conditions in their rental units.

Ward, R-Pasquotank, confirmed Tuesday that he had been asked by city officials to introduce a local bill authorizing the city to inspect rental units before a new renter moves in. He also said he was in the process of drafting the legislation.