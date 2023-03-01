State Rep. Bill Ward plans to introduce state legislation that would allow the city of Elizabeth City to hold landlords more accountable for living conditions in their rental units.
Ward, R-Pasquotank, confirmed Tuesday that he had been asked by city officials to introduce a local bill authorizing the city to inspect rental units before a new renter moves in. He also said he was in the process of drafting the legislation.
“I am talking with bill drafting right now,” Ward said, referring to the legislative office that drafts bills. “When I get the parameters from the city I can draft the final bill and get it filed.”
City Council voted unanimously Monday to seek the local bill after hearing from yet another city resident who said they had to live in an apartment with persistent mold problems.
Audible gasps could be heard in an otherwise silent City Council chamber Monday as Lashona Hunter talked about what she described as substandard living conditions. Hunter said her apartment at Walkers Landing in fact is now unlivable because of what she described as widespread mold problems dating back to last fall. She alleged that the apartment complex’s management has been advised of the mold problems but failed to address them.
It was the second time in the last three months that councilors have been told of mold problems at Walkers Landing and Rivers Landing, another apartment complex which is nearby.
But Taylor Bradbury of Dwelling Management Solutions told City Council that similar problems exist in other rental units across the city. DMS assists tenants with issues in their rental units, including providing free inspections.
City officials said they have few options to quickly address the problems. Fourth Ward Councilor Barbara Baxter proposed that council seek local legislation to correct the issues.
The city had a rental inspection policy years ago but Councilor Joe Peel said state lawmakers eventually passed measures taking that authority away.
“Without that (local legislation), we don’t have any authority to do anything about it,” Peel said. “It (state legislation) would give us that power to act and keep this thing from happening. It would put us back where we were before.”
City officials agreed to contact city lobbyist Bob Steinburg, Ward, and state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, about introducing local legislation giving the city back the authority to inspect rental units before they are re-rented. A local bill is a law that applies to a specific local government. It does not require the signature of the governor to become law.
The legislation can’t come soon enough for Hunter.
“Me and my four children have been homeless for almost six months now due to a leak that started in September that was not repaired immediately or in a timely manner,” Hunter said. “It then turned into mold and led to mold spores that are in the air. My apartment has a smell so strong you can smell it in the hallway before you even enter the apartment.”
Bradbury showed City Council pictures of mold in the two apartment complexes along with other rental units in the city. She also backed up Hunter’s claims of unsafe conditions in her apartment.
Several people in the council chamber gasped when Hunter told councilors of having to take her children to the emergency room for treatment of breathing problems which she alleged were caused by the mold problem.
“They shouldn’t have to live like this,” one person in the audience said out loud. “It’s wrong.”
Hunter also told city officials of wet carpets and puddles of water on the kitchen floor in her apartment.
“We are getting sick, all of us have had to be seen at the emergency room,” Hunter said.
Bradbury described water damage and mold in an apartment in Walkers Landing where she said a tenant also complained of respiratory issues. That tenant moved out and Hunter later moved into the unit. Several months later, she contacted Bradbury about problems in the apartment.
Bradbury said management only made cosmetic fixes that didn’t address the root issue — a water leak — before Hunter moved in.
“When we saw this, we realized that nothing was essentially done,” Bradbury said. “It was lipstick on a pig. It’s only going to be a matter of time before the next tenant comes in and experiences the same thing.”
Baxter lives in River’s Landing and has been trying to get the mold issues corrected even before she was elected to City Council last May.
“As a council, we have an obligation to act for our citizens in Elizabeth City,” Baxter said. “A lot of times we paint these pictures that are beautiful and we don’t talk about the ugly stuff. I want everybody to have quality living standards, quality life.’’
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence said hearing Hunter speak about her family’s situation and seeing pictures of mold in rental units was “really, really disturbing.”
“To have these kids struggling to breathe because you (landlords) are too lazy, too tight, too greedy to fix what needs to be fixed, I think we need to apply pressure,” Spence said. “We need to run them out of there. It breaks my heart to see it.”
Spence said the city must approve funding for additional inspectors if the local legislation is approved.
“We can’t put a price on life,” Spence said. “We are obligated to move forward as far as we can legally.”
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs agreed with the idea of seeking local legislation, saying there has been enough talk on the issue of substandard conditions in rental units.
“We talk about it and people come up here and they talk about it to us,” Biggs said. “We talk about it a little more and the problem keeps on going. It’s in all four wards. This goes across every walk of life in Elizabeth City.”
Biggs also praised Hunter for the courage to address City Council about the problems she is facing.
“Now, we have people with the courage to come before us and put themselves at risk,” Biggs said. “When we have people start coming up and start telling their stories and put themselves at risk, it’s real. It may not be the real we live every day, but its real to them.’’
Ward said the deadline for filing local legislation is quickly approaching. He intends to file “placeholder” legislation until he further consults with city officials on the exact wording. He said he discussed the legislation briefly with Biggs early Tuesday morning.
A retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Ward said he is well aware of issues plaguing some renters in Pasquotank County.
“When I was with the Sheriff’s Office I was in quite a few houses in the city and the county that were substandard,” Ward said. “It is my opinion we need to do something to correct that.”