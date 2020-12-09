Johnathan Ward will spend at least 20 years in prison after being convicted of statutory rape and abduction of a child Tuesday in Pasquotank Superior Court.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster of Pitt County sentenced Ward Wednesday morning to 20 to 29 years on the statutory rape charge of a minor and 16 months to 29 months on the child abduction charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
Foster also credited Foster with serving 167 days in jail awaiting trial. Ward was arrested in July on the charges stemming from incidents that happened four years ago. He’s remained incarcerated at Albemarle District Jail since his arrest.
During Tuesday’s day-long trial, the victim, who was 14 at the time, testified that she awoke on two occasions while staying at her aunt’s house to find Ward touching her in inappropriately. Ward was dating the victim’s aunt at the time.
Ward, against the advice of his defense attorney William Crowe, took the stand in his own defense.
Ward, the only defense witness, denied having sex with the victim. He also denied that he had abducted the victim. He testified that after he left Elizabeth City on his way to a residence in Weldon he discovered the victim lying down in the backseat of his car.
Ward testified that he didn’t make the discovery until he was in Gates County. He said he didn’t turn back because he didn’t have enough gas — or money for gas — to make the return trip to Elizabeth City.
Several members of the victim’s family testified that they saw Ward pull away from near their home with the victim in the car.
“I didn’t know she was in the car,” Ward said.
Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Pellini, in her closing arguments to the jury, wondered why Ward didn’t call the police, or the victim’s parents or aunt, once he discovered her in his car.
“There is a lot that doesn’t add up,” Pellini said.
Pellini also told the jury the state was only seeking one charge of statutory rape despite the victim saying that the crime had happened more than once.
“She testified to you about multiple events, and it happened a lot,” Pellini said. “She’s told you the best she can.”