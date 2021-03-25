The chairwoman of the Board of Education said this week the board is “strongly encouraging” interim Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda James-Davis to “seriously consider” applying for the permanent schools chief job.
But thus far, James-Davis has not indicated whether she plans to do that.
“Future personal decisions will be private,” James-Davis said this week when asked about her plans.
She noted that when she agreed late last year to serve as interim superintendent following the departure of Superintendent Catherine Edmonds, it was with the condition that she would return to her primary role as chief of human resources and operations.
In an email, school board Chairwoman Sharron Warden indicated it was because of James-Davis’ request that the ECPPS school board decided to hire Eddie Ingram to succeed her as interim superintendent on Aug. 1.
“As a result of the confidence and the professional respect we have for each member of the ECPPS team, we felt compelled ... to honor the request made by Ms. James-Davis at the time she agreed to take on the interim superintendent position, and that was to return to her role as director of human resources at the end of this school year,” she said.
It was fortunate that Ingram, a veteran school administrator and Elizabeth City native, was retiring from a superintendent’s job in South Carolina and planned to return to the area, Warden said.
“As is often the case in situations involving positive direction and motivation, there is a phenomenon known as ‘synchronicity,’ and that is where we found ourselves with the decision to select Dr. Ingram, a retired superintendent with vast experience, as an interim to assist us as we enter the future,” Warden said. “We are extremely excited to have him return to his hometown in this capacity and with the relationship that he and Ms. James-Davis share professionally, it seemed to be the perfect solution at this time.
“He brings with him the same perspective that we all have — ECPPS has tremendous potential, and our coffers are full of professional talent on all levels,” Warden added.
Warden indicated the board plans to again use the search services available through the N.C. School Boards Association. The board used those services to hire Edmonds in 2019.
“We have been in contact with them to discuss our intentions, but we have not officially signed a contract with them at this time,” Warden said.
Warden attributed the slower-than-usual pace of the board’s superintendent search to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it’s presented for schools.
“Our efforts have been laser-focused on our professional community as well as our students and their families during a most stressful time,” Warden said. “We are all extremely satisfied with the leadership that we have in place and cannot express enough our pleasure and gratitude for the phenomenal work that has been done and will continue to be done on behalf of ECPPS.”
Warden said the school district’s recently completed strategic plan will provide the school board valuable guidance selecting as superintendent “the leader who will be just the right fit for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Schools.”
Warden said the school board “will be deeply involved with all of our stakeholders as we begin the search process.” It also wants James-Davis “to seriously consider applying for the position,” she said.
ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said Ingram’s contract with ECPPS has not yet been finalized.