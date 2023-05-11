Legislation filed by state Rep. Bill Ward that would strengthen the ability of local governments to address health and safety violations in rental units will not come up for a vote in the current General Assembly session.
Ward, R-Pasquotank, said House Bill 595 did not meet last week’s “crossover” deadline, which is the General Assembly’s deadline for non-budget bills to pass at least one chamber of the legislature.
But Ward said he is optimistic the legislation can move forward when the General Assembly meets in short session at the end of the year.
Ward also said he recently had a productive meeting with House Speaker Tim Moore regarding securing state funding for projects in the city and in the four counties in the 5th House District.
Ward filed the rental inspections legislation a month ago after hearing concerns from city officials about alleged unsafe living conditions at two apartment complexes in the city. City officials have noted that unsafe conditions exist throughout the city.
Ward’s legislation was co-sponsored by five Democrats, signaling it has bi-partisan support.
The bill unanimously passed the House’s Local Government Committee but it ran into opposition in the Regulatory Reform Committee after the N.C. Realtors Association raised strong objections to the legislation.
“We knew going in to Regulatory Reform with their strong opposition that we wouldn’t get it out of committee,” Ward said. “What I decided to do is table it at that point so we can work with the Realtors Association to work on some of their concerns.”
Ward said he is going to work with the Realtors association to find a compromise that will benefit the city while addressing the group's concerns.
“I hope we can get this resolved before the short session (begins),” Ward said. “I have been in conference with their (Realtors') lobbyist and she has explained some of their concerns and I have explained our concerns from the city’s point of view. We are working towards mutual ground to try and get this bill passed so citizens can have minimal housing standards.”
Ward’s proposed legislation would have lowered the threshold for assessing potential fines or fees against landlords for unsafe or unhealthy conditions from four violations in a 12-month period to two. The penalty for violating the law would be up to $500 a year per unit.
The proposed legislation would also add to existing state law by allowing local governments to levy a fee for residential rental property registration for any rental units found with more than two verified violations of city housing ordinances and codes within a 12-month period.
Ward also said he has requested state funding for projects across the 1st House District and said he is optimistic that many of those requests will be met. He said it is too early in the budget process to put a dollar amount on what state funding could be secured.
“I did meet with Speaker (Tim) Moore and his staff about some of the allocations we are requesting for the district, including Elizabeth City,” Ward said. “There is quite a bit of money appropriated in this budget that the House has put together for water, sewer and infrastructure. The speaker was receptive and the meeting went well for our area. I’m hopeful we will see a quite a bit if financing come in for the entire district.”
Former state Sen. Bob Steinburg is the city’s lobbyist and during a briefing at Monday’s City Council meeting he told city leaders that he is optimistic the city will receive state funding for different infrastructure projects. He also said that the state’s next budget will likely include many millions of dollars earmarked for cities and towns across the state for water and sewer projects and that he is lobbying for a share of that money.
“I would think that will bode well for you because you have a lot of water and sewer projects that need to be done,” Steinburg said of the emphasis in Raleigh on funding water and sewer projects. “I know Representative Ward has worked very hard. We have a lot of red meat in there (budget requests). I’m optimistic and we are going to keep working to do whatever needs to be done (to secure state money).”
Ward also said that legislation he has co-sponsored to increase the penalties for the “willful or wanton” discharge of a gun into a vehicle or a home or building is moving through the General Assembly.
If adopted, House Bill 545 would create a higher Class E felony charge that may supplant existing lower-level charges that are currently in place. Currently, 57% of persons convicted of Class E felonies serve an average active sentence of 27 months, a draft statement of the bill states.
“It’s just a good common-sense bill,” Ward said. “This would upgrade the penalty.”
A draft of the legislation says that it would potentially have an annual impact on the state’s court system of around $3.6 million.