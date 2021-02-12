HERTFORD — The State Bureau of Investigation is apparently investigating whether a Hertford town councilor's personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him.
A spokeswoman for the SBI recently confirmed that the agency is investigating a matter involving the town of Hertford but declined to provide details. The SBI began the probe at the request of District Attorney Andrew Womble.
Documents attached to a search warrant granted to SBI Special Agent Steven Norman by Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett on Feb. 1 shed more light on the reasons for the SBI's probe.
According to the documents, copies of which The Daily Advance obtained on Thursday, Womble asked the SBI on Jan. 29 to investigate allegations of "computer intrusion and extortion" that targeted Hertford Town Councilor Robert Ashley Hodges.
"It was alleged that some of Hodges' personal emails had been retrieved from a Town of Hertford computer without his permission and that Hodges had received some threatening messages from another member of the Town Council," Norman's application for the search warrant states.
When Hodges was interviewed, he told the SBI the town kept a personal computer at the Hertford Community Center for which he, one other council member, and a former town clerk had the access code. The town uses the computer to livestream its meetings and conduct other business, the warrant application states.
Hodges told the SBI that when he logged into his personal gmail account from the computer on Jan. 19, he noticed that his activity log from Google showed a sign-in to the account from a "HP Slim Desktop S01-pF1XXX." He confirmed that the ID belonged to the town's computer, the application states.
On Jan. 25, Hodges started getting messages from another council member "requesting a meeting," the warrant application states. The document doesn't name the council member who sent the messages.
When Hodges wasn't able to schedule a meeting with the other councilor, he began receiving text messages from the other councilor "encouraging" him to resign, the warrant application states.
On Jan. 27, according to the warrant application, the other councilor advised Hodges that "tomorrow wheels start rolling." Hodges didn't respond to the message.
The next day, Hodges was reviewing his Google activity log and noticed the town's computer had been "reviewing and searching" emails from his personal Google gmail account, the application states. Hodges told the SBI he had not logged into the computer since Jan. 19.
Hodges told the SBI that the other councilor who had access to the computer — unnamed in the warrant application — was "tech savvy" and had installed software on the device that allowed it to be accessed remotely, meaning the other councilor didn't physically have to be at the computer to use it.
Hodges told the SBI he was "uncomfortable" reporting the matter to the Hertford Police Department because of "political associations and relationships that had formed between various council members, the town manager and the chief of police." Hodges did say he had reported the matter to Womble on Jan. 29, according to the warrant application.
Norman, the SBI agent, said he then contacted Hertford Town Manager Pam Hurdle and asked her to accompany him to the community center at 305 West Grubb Street where the town computer was located.
When Norman arrived, he said he was met by Hurdle, Town Councilman Frank Norman and Hertford Police Chief D.D. Brown. The SBI agent said he informed Hurdle that the computer "likely held evidence of a crime" and because of "extenuating circumstances" would be seized until a search warrant could be obtained.
Norman said he advised the town officials that the computer could not be searched without the warrant and that seizing it was "to prevent the destruction of evidence" it potentially contained.
Since seizing the computer, Norman said he's been made aware that several council members and the town manager received envelopes "reported to contain copies of emails associated with Hodges."
Neither Womble nor Hodges could be immediately reached Friday.
In his application for the search warrant, Norman said the seized computer is capable of storing logs, browsing histories, connections to remote devices and other data "that is likely to aid in the identification of the person who accessed" Hodges' personal emails.
Norman's application said the warrant was needed to search the town's computer "to collect additional evidence related to the crimes of extortion and or computer intrusion." It said the computer would be "thoroughly examined at a later time by a competent analyst or investigator."
Norman's application lists the following items of potential "evidentiary value" in the computer: connection logs, access logs, activity logs, audio files, video files, digital photographs, documents, emails, application logs and history, owner or user information, deleted information that may be recovered, and "other contents or information likely to be provided evidence relevant to the extortion being investigated."
Perquimans Clerk of Court Todd Tilley said a copy of the SBI search warrant has not been filed with his office. He has not seen the search warrant, he said. He also noted that law enforcement agencies granted search warrants have 48 hours to execute them and then return the warrants to the clerk of the issuing court.