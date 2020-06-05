HERTFORD — Warrants have been issued for the arrest of an Edenton man wanted in connection with the May 23 shooting of another Edenton man in Perquimans County.
Torrance Brock, 18, of Mexico Road, is wanted on a charge of attempted murder for shooting of Ahmad Trafton. Perquimans County sheriff's deputies responding to a shots fired report found Trafton at a residence in Burnt Mill Creek Trailer Park.
Trafton was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in serious condition.
“He lost a lot of blood. He fought for his life because God gave him a second chance,” said Trafton’s mother, Shea Gaskins-Valentine. “I was not prepared for this type of call and I do not want another mother to feel my pain."
Because of coronavirus concerns, Gaskins-Valentine said she has not been able to see her son at the hospital.
"This is the worse pain any mother could every experience. He did not deserve what happened to him," she said. "I want justice, action, this has to stop.”
Gaskins-Valentine said her son is a 2018 graduate of John A. Holmes High School. He played basketball for the Aces and later worked at Regulator Marine.
Anyone with information about Brock's whereabouts is asked Perquimans Sheriff’s Department at 252-426-5615 or the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444.