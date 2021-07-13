CAMDEN — A Suffolk, Virginia man is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that originated in Virginia, Friday.
The chase reached speeds as high as 95 mph and ended back in Virginia after the vehicle wrecked.
Mark Shane Taylor, of the 1500 block of White Marsh Road, Suffolk, Virginia, is wanted in Camden for felony speeding to elude arrest and reckless driving, according to Sheriff Kevin Jones. Arrest warrants have been obtained for Taylor, Jones said.
The chase began in Chesapeake, Virginia at around 12:30 p.m. Friday when the driver of a red Dodge pickup truck failed to stop for Chesapeake police officers. The officers were attempting to stop the vehicle because its driver had felony arrest warrants on file, according to Jones.
A Camden deputy began pursuing the vehicle on N.C. Highway 343 in northern Camden County. The deputy pursued the suspect vehicle south on N.C. 343 to Riverbridge Road, then right onto Joys Creek Road, before turning left onto Main Street in South Mills.
The chase continued west to U.S. Highway 17, where the truck turned left and then shortly later made a right onto Morgans Corner Road. At U.S. Highway 158, the truck turned right and began traveling west and about 10 miles later turned right onto Folly Road in Gates County. After traveling a few miles north on Folly Road the truck turned right onto N.C. Highway 32 and continued north about five miles to the Virginia state line.
By this time, Jones had decided it was time to back his deputy off from the chase.
"I was monitoring this chase and when we discovered that Chesapeake knew who the offender was, I advised the deputy to discontinue," Jones said.
The Camden deputy broke away from the chase somewhere in the vicinity of Folly Road and N.C. 32.
Jones said his office soon learned the truck had crashed somewhere inside Virginia and the driver had fled into a nearby wooded area. Virginia police surrounded the woods, but as of Monday, it was unknown if the suspect had been taken into custody, Jones said.