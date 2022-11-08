...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
HERTFORD — Perquimans County officials are joining their counterparts in Chowan and Gates counties in taking a second look at the county’s waste-hauling contract.
County commissioners showed no enthusiasm for revising the contract at their meeting Monday night, but agreed to take a closer look at a request from Republic — the firm that hauls solid waste for the three counties — to increase its rates. The company also wants to switch from the current per-mile rate in its contract to a new per-minute rate.
Ralph Hollowell of the Environmental Health section of Albemarle Regional Health Services presented the request from Republic to the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners. Hollowell said Republic has informed the Perquimans-Chowan-Gates Landfill Authority that it is not making money on the current contract due to difficulty of hiring drivers and other business challenges in the current climate. ARHS operates the landfill for the three counties.
Hollowell said Republic indicated the contract with Perquimans-Chowan-Gates is the only per-mile contract it has left in the Mid-Atlantic area. All others have gone to the per-minute format.
Republic said it would credit back to the county $43,000 that is owed for January through October if the county would agree to its proposed revisions.
The cost for hauling from the New Hope convenience site under the current contract is $131.28. That could go to $179.63 under the revision that Republic is proposing.
Hollowell presented the scenario as information and not necessarily as a recommendation.
“They do want a decision made on the contract as soon as possible,” Hollowell said.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath, who serves on the Perquimans-Chowan-Gates Landfill Authority, seemed leery of the proposal.
“My view is we have contracts for a reason,” he said.
Heath said he is especially reluctant to change anything in the middle of the county’s fiscal year, which runs through June 30. If anything should be changed it should be looked at in conjunction with preparing the 2023-24 budget, Heath said.
Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson said he would like to see a detailed breakdown of the costs associated with the contract before making any decision. He added that he agrees with Heath that the time to look at the contract is during the budgeting process for the next fiscal year.
Heath told commissioners there will be more information to come on the matter.