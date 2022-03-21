When Caleb Moore’s family stocked up on groceries prior to the arrival of a snowstorm in January, the 8-year-old had a question for his mom.
What are we going to do with the food we don’t use? he asked.
Nicole Hansborough explained to her son that she planned to store the nonperishable items the family didn’t immediately use for meals later on.
But she soon realized that Caleb wasn’t just making conversation. There was something on his mind.
Caleb asked his mom if they could share their extra food with a classmate at P.W. Moore Elementary School. He said the classmate had expressed concern about not having enough food to eat beyond their lunch at school, and he thought sharing his family’s excess food with her family would make her feel better.
Hansborough said she later learned the student Caleb was describing had recently lost a parent, and that had created financial challenges for her family.
Hansborough told Caleb they could share some of their food with his classmate. But then she got to thinking that sharing what was in her cabinets wouldn’t be enough food. What she had left over also might not necessarily be something the classmate’s family wanted.
Hansborough, who works at Food Lion, decided purchasing a Food Lion gift card was the best way to assure the classmate’s family could buy the kinds of foods they wanted and needed. She decided to ask some of her co-workers to pitch in and soon she and five other employees had raised $200. They put that on the gift card and delivered it to the family.
That might have been the end of the story had not a post about the donation on a co-worker’s Facebook page caught the attention of Food Lion’s corporate higher-ups.
Reading the post about how Caleb’s concern for a classmate inspired their workers to pitch in their own money to help, Food Lion decided to match the $200 donation with another $200 gift card donation to the student’s family.
Food Lion also decided to do something else. The company surprised Caleb on Friday with a celebration complete with cake, balloons and stuffed animals at the Food Lion on Hughes Boulevard. Food Lion also posted signs in the store thanking Caleb for sharing their mission to address food insecurity.
“When the employees at the corporate office saw that social media note and wanted to do something for Caleb and the little girl, the family wound up with another $200 gift card,” Hansborough said. “It was so nice that Food Lion recognized him.”
Hansborough said Food Lion routinely donates to Food Bank of the Albemarle and even has a campaign underway asking customers to make donations to the local food bank.
“Our brand is helping with food insecurity and at my store we are passionate about it,” she said.
Hansborough also suspects the time Caleb volunteered at a food bank a couple of years ago made an impression on him about the need to ensure people have enough food to eat.