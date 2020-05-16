CAMDEN — Hundreds of parents, neighbors and other supporters sat on tailgates or stood in the driveway and parking lot of Camden Intermediate School Saturday to cheer as 2020 graduates of the county's two high schools rode by in caps and gowns.
The parade started at Camden High School but culminated in the slow, celebratory lap at Camden Intermediate.
Bradley Harrrell, senior class president at Camden High School, said he thought the parade went well.
"There were a lot of people who turned out," Harrell said.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office provided great support and teachers and administrators at the school did a good job organizing the event, he said.
Harrell will be attending N.C. State University and hopes to become an industrial engineer.
He said he has been able to keep in touch with his close friends by phone calls and text messages since schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While this has not been a typical school semester, most seniors have made the best of it, he said.
Amber Davis, who is principal of both Camden County High School and Camden Early College, said she was proud of how well seniors at both schools complied with social distancing rules and other expectations while participating in Saturday's parade.
"I was really, really happy with the number of kids who came," she said.
Davis said she appreciates all the support the school got from the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the community.
Kenneth Jones and his stepdaughter, Anna Michalek, sat on a tailgate in the parking lot of Camden Intermediate School and cheered for the graduating seniors as they passed by. They were there especially for Frank Riley Babcock, who is Jones' nephew and Michalek's cousin.
"I'm glad to see they're doing something for the kids since they can't do any of the other stuff," Jones said.
Sissy Mutta's daughter, Timberly Bedlow, was also among the graduating seniors. Mutta noted her daughter is a champion barrel racer who also teaches riding and trains horses.
Bedlow plans to become a dental hygienist, Mutta said.
Mutta said she is extremely proud of her daughter, who is graduating from Camden Early College with both a high school diploma and an associate's degree.
"This county has pulled together and made something for these kids," Mutta said. "They've done everything they can to make this something to remember. (Principal) Amber Davis has really done a great job with it."
Barbara Marrs, who retired from the high school in 2019 after working 23 years as a bus driver and cafeteria worker, also watched the parade. "They're all my kids," she said, referring to the graduates.
Marrs, herself the mother of five previous Camden High School graduates, said she enjoyed getting to know the students and is proud of what they accomplished.
"They all call me 'sissy,'" she said, explaining the graduates might not recognize her by her full name.
Marrs said she thought the parade was a great event.
"I think it's awesome," she said. "I think it's so sweet that so many people love our kids that they will try to do anything to see that they are celebrated. We're a small town and everybody loves everybody. We're Bruin Strong."
Darris and Kristin Sawyer, who both graduated from Camden County High School in 2003, were on hand to cheer on their cousins, Logan Sawyer and Carley Blizzard, who are graduating this year.
Sawyer said the parade was a good opportunity to celebrate this year's graduates.
"It's a way to celebrate them and their big day and their big accomplishments," Sawyer said.
Justin Cartwright, who is graduating from Camden County High School, is slated to begin Basic Law Enforcement Training in August and plans to get a job with the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
Cartwright said he appreciated the turnout from the community.
"There were a lot of people and a lot of horns blowing," he said.