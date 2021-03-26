Visitors to Elizabeth City will have an easier time finding local historic sites and places to eat and shop come September.
The Tourism Development Authority unanimously approved a nearly $222,000 contract Thursday with Signs Etc. to place 52 wayfinding signs in the city and other locations in Pasquotank County.
The bid from the Charlotte-based and female-owned company came in around $25,000 less than what the TDA had budgeted for the project. Signs Etc. will manufacture and install 51 signs and a single information kiosk by around the end of August.
“That is sooner than I ever expected,” said Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux.
Wayfinding signage is designed to help residents and visitors navigate Pasquotank County and find its attractions more easily.
Ruffieux said the schedule for the signs’ final installation will be timely. People are expected to start traveling again in greater numbers later in the year as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It is great timing to set us up for the next school year and all these exciting things that will be happening come September,” Ruffieux said.
The information kiosk will cost $24,750 while 27 larger “boulevard wayfinding signs” will cost $5,035 each, or $135,945. There will be a double-sided sign placed at Mariners’ Wharf Park and another at Waterfront Park at a cost of $4,290.
The project is being funded by Visit Elizabeth City, the city of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, with each entity contributing around $75,000 to the project. The city and county’s money come from their share of occupancy-tax proceeds they receive from the TDA.
The TDA spent $30,000 last year to hire Bizzell Design of Belmont to plan the project and design the signs but that figure is separate from the $222,000 price tag to manufacture and install the signs.
“This is a super-cool collaborative project that really wouldn’t be possible without leadership from the TDA, the city, the county, Economic Development (Commission), ECDI (Elizabeth City Downtown Inc.) and the Chamber,” Ruffieux said.
The TDA received 10 bids for the project, with the high coming in at more than $600,000. Signs Etc. is providing a 10-year warranty on the signs while the nine other proposals all had 1-year warranties.
The TDA received a slightly lower bid than the one from Sign Etc. However, Sign Ect.’s offer of a 10-year warranty outweighed the other firm’s offer of a 1-year warranty.
“(Sign Etc.) comes highly recommended and they are providing a substantial warranty,” Ruffieux said. “They have completed very similar projects all over North Carolina.”
The TDA will assume ownership of the signs after they are installed and Ruffieux recommended the board budget money annually for the signs’ maintenance, insurance and cleaning. The insurance would cover damage from weather or if a sign was hit and damaged by a motorist without insurance.
Ruffieux said she is looking to possibly share annual maintenance costs with the city and county. Those costs, which would be around $2,000 a year based on towns with similar wayfinding signs, will be determined after the signs are installed.
“Our liability in owning them is very minimal,” Ruffieux said. “We should budget for maintenance and repair for signs that get damaged.’’