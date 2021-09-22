“Oh my God, I wish I would have gotten vaccinated.”
They are words Sentara Albemarle Medical Center ICU Unit Coordinator Liz Assaid and other ICU nurses have heard more than once over the past month or two as a surge of new COVID-19 patients has flooded the hospital.
“We have had patients that have got to the point where they have to be intubated, they have said that several times,” Assaid said in an interview earlier this week.
The recent surge of COVID patients is putting a strain on SAMC and hospital officials estimate that 90 percent of recent COVID patients are unvaccinated. Many of those unvaccinated patients are between 20 and 40 years old.
“I wish the public could see how important it is to get vaccinated,” Assaid said. “I wish they would understand the toll it is taking on the communities, the hospitals and staff. We are exhausted and we don’t see a lot of hope unless we see more vaccinations.”
Dr. Donald Bowling, SAMC’s chief medical officer, said that at times over the past several weeks COVID patients have helped fill almost all of the hospital’s in-patient beds. Almost one-third of those beds are confirmed COVID patients.
The surge of COVID cases has also led to a 30-percent increase in emergency department visits, which now average around 150 a day at SAMC.
“Volumes have definitely been up,” Bowling said. “We are overflowing into areas that are not usually patient care areas. We are having to hold patients in the ED.”
Hospital officials didn’t provide a number of how many COVID-related deaths have occurred at SAMC. However, they did say only one COVID death has involved a person who was vaccinated; all others involved unvaccinated persons. The vaccinated person who recently died was 74 and had other underlying medical conditions, an official said.
According to Albemarle Regional Health Services data, 97 Pasquotank residents and eight Camden residents have died of the respiratory disease since the pandemic started. Across the eight-county ARHS region, 305 people have died of the virus.
Assaid said there have been more COVID deaths at SAMC during the current surge than there were in previous surges of the deadly virus. There’s also something different about those dying during the current surge caused by the delta variant.
“They are definitely younger,” Assaid said.
Early in the pandemic and through most of last year, most of those who died of COVID at SAMC were people in their 60s and 70s or older. But that has changed with the recent surge, Bowling said.
“Now, we are seeing people in their 30s and 40s passing away here that our staff are friends with,” Bowling said. “They may have worked here at one time. It’s a great emotional toll on our employees because they are the same age.’’
Bowling said because most older people have been vaccinated, SAMC staff are not seeing that age group as often at the hospital.
“We are not seeing many of that generation this time around,” Bowling said. “If they are getting the disease, it is less severe because they are vaccinated.”
According to Centers for Disease Control data, 75.3% of Pasquotank adults 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. However, only 44% of all county residents eligible to get the vaccine — those 12 and older — are fully vaccinated. The gap is less wide in Camden: 40.8% of all eligible residents vaccinated versus 55.1% of those 65 and older.
A COVID patient in ICU can’t have bedside visitors but Assaid said staff does their best to connect patients and loved ones using phones and other electronic devices. Assaid said seeing patients away from family in the ICU is “heartbreaking” and “one of the hardest things we have seen through this.”
“I know of nurses in ICU that have used their own personal cell phones to face time,” Assaid said. “We go into these rooms with all our PPE (personal protective equipment) and we do everything we can so those family members can lay eyes on these patients. We do everything we can so they can feel some sort of connection.”
Seeing younger patients hospitalized, and even dying, hits home even more with the SAMC staff, many of whom are the same age of their patients, said SAMC Director of Patient Care Services Glen Needham.
“We are seeing more younger people with the delta and we are seeing more young people dying,” Needham said.
Assaid was recently with a unvaccinated patient who died of COVID who was in his early 50s and had children in elementary school.
“They never got to say goodbye to their dad,” Assaid said.
Shortness of breath is a symptom that most often brings people to the hospital and Respiratory Care Team Coordinator Laurie Duncan said her staff sees COVID patients as soon as they come into the emergency department.
“We see them when they can’t breathe, can’t catch their breath,” Duncan said. “For us, we are fighting COVID with them. If they progress on with their disease they will progress into the ICU and be put on a ventilator. History has shown that is not where you want to be.”
Hospital officials noted there is a lot of misinformation on social media about the effectiveness of the vaccine and said people hesitant to get vaccinated should consult with their doctor.
“Don’t focus on what is out there on social media,” Duncan said. “For the younger generation, social media is such a huge outlet for information, disinformation. Talk to a trusted health provider.”
ARHS Health Director Battle Betts said data is becoming increasingly clear that COVID vaccines are safe, effective, and crucial in preventing severe illness.
“A new CDC study notes that fully vaccinated individuals had 10 times lower risk of hospitalization or death,” Betts said. “These vaccines are doing exactly what all vaccines do — limit spread, decrease your chance of infection, and reduce your risk for severe illness.”