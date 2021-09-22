Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Flood prone areas of Western Currituck, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan and Bertie Counties near the Albemarle Sound. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. &&