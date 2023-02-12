EDENTON — Nearly 100 residents attended a special meeting of Edenton Town Council focused on gun violence Thursday night — almost as many as there have been shooting incidents in the town over the past six years.

Held in the wake of a series of shootings a week ago, including one that claimed the life of a young man, the meeting at Shalom International Church was coordinated by town staff with the goal of bringing people together to find solutions to gun violence.


