Even if you don’t have strong feelings about the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., you still can weigh in on what you think public safety and policing in Pasquotank County should look like.
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office announced last week that virtual “listening sessions” are being held through January on a website specifically created to get residents’ views about how law enforcement is, and should be, performed in the county.
The website, https://pasq-peace.org, is part of the Pasquotank Peace Initiative started recently by Pasquotank County officials and the Police2Peace nonprofit in response to Brown’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies in April. The shooting of Brown, a longtime drug dealer who was unarmed when he was killed, sparked daily protests for months, putting local law enforcement under a spotlight and bringing home the racial justice disparities that many acknowledge exist but few like to talk about.
The virtual listening sessions are a chance for local residents to talk about just these kinds of issues. Each session is moderated by a trained, professional moderator so that participants can feel safe and comfortable expressing themselves. And although Police2Peace wants to use what you say in its eventual report on the sessions, it is promising to protect your identity so no one will know it was you who said it.
There is a desperate need for these kinds of dialogues in our community. We saw that last week when a separate peace-building effort, “Building Bridges,” got off to an awkward start.
As the community leaders participating in the event went around the room introducing themselves, two civic activists in attendance — Keith Rivers and Linwood Gallop — told the group who they were and then proceeded to declare the attempt to build bridges fruitless as long as the deputies who shot and killed Brown remain employed by the Sheriff’s Office. Rivers and Gallop then left the meeting.
Both later explained their actions as a protest against Sheriff Tommy Wooten’s decision not to terminate either of the two deputies — Daniel Meads and Robert Morgan — who fired their weapons at Brown and still remain with the Sheriff’s Office. A third deputy involved in Brown’s shooting, Aaron Lewellyn, voluntarily resigned a number of months ago.
Noting that District Attorney Andrew Womble also decided not to charge the deputies, ruling Brown’s fatal shooting was justified because Brown drove his vehicle in the deputies’ direction, Rivers said there needs to be some accountability for what happened. He noted that the three deputies’ actions appeared to violate the Sheriff’s Office’s own use of force policy which advises officers to “take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm” at it.
Rivers makes a legitimate point about the deputies’ apparent violation of the use of force policy. But walking out of a Building Bridges meeting to protest what you think are the Sheriff’s Office’s shortcomings isn’t going to accomplish much that’s productive. Rivers and Gallop should have stayed in the meeting and continued to press their points, particularly with those who disagree with them. Walking out just gave those who disagree with what they have to say an easy way to dismiss them.
We all need to hear opposing points of view. It’s the only way anyone ever has a chance to change their mind and acknowledge that they’ve learned something they didn’t know. That’s why the Pasquotank Peace Initiative and Building Bridges efforts are so important. They give us all a chance to talk about some of the things that divide us. And by talking about them, maybe we can find ways to be less divided.
— The Daily Advance