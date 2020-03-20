Isolated from receiving visitors during the coronavirus outbreak, residents at an Elizabeth City assisted living community are using Facebook to let loved ones know they’re doing well.
Waterbrooke Elizabeth City recently posted to Facebook more than a dozen photos of smiling residents holding handmade signs with cheerful messages for family members.
“I want my family to know that I’m doing okay! I love you all!” reads one woman’s sign.
“Howdy Partner! I’m doing okay. Keep smiling …” reads another by a man who’s wearing a cowboy hat.
“Hi Crystal! I’m doing okay! I love you! See you soon,” reads another woman’s sign.
Audrey Clark, admissions and marketing director at Waterbrooke, said the photos were an idea she and Jennifer White, Waterbrooke’s activities director, came up with.
Assisted living facilities and nursing homes across the state have closed to visitors as a precaution against the coronavirus. The only visitors allowed at Waterbrooke are health professionals who visit to treat hospice patients, Clark said.
It’s uncertain how long the ban on visitors will remain in effect but given the situation Waterbrooke’s residents are doing well, she said.
Another service Waterbrooke has set up for residents is video conferencing calls that allow family members to call in and speak to loved ones live. The video calls have been especially helpful to residents suffering dementia, because many of them don’t understand why their family has not visited lately, Clark said.
“That has really helped them a lot,” Clark said, of the peace of mind the video calls provide residents and family members.
She said one man whose wife is a resident at Waterbrooke has been calling in every day at 1 p.m., and another woman calls in to her husband daily at 1:30 p.m.
Family members seem to appreciate Waterbrooke posting the photos on Facebook, as more than 50 people commented on the images.
“Thank you so much for posting these pictures,” one woman wrote. “It gives me comfort to see my mother and know she is doing alright.”
“Oh, God, this made me cry. I miss my mama. Thank you for sharing,” reads another post.
Another woman was sending along her well-wishes to the residents at Waterbrooke.
“Y’all stay safe during this outbreak,” she wrote. “I’m at Virginia Dare downtown and keeping inside. Prayers to all of the staff and residents.”
Another woman expressed appreciation for hosting the video calls.
“What a wonderful idea,” she wrote. “It was so good to see everyone. Thanks for doing the Facebook video call today with Mrs. Virginia and me. We both enjoyed it so much. Y’all are awesome. Praying for everyone.”
To see more of the photos and read more comments visit Waterbrooke’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Waterbrooke/.