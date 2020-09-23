We support Waterbrooke

An unidentified woman holds a sign of support while participating in a parade of about about 25 people through the parking lot at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City, Tuesday. Residents of the assisted living facility all wore masks, while sitting outside in the sun enjoying the parade. The assisted living facility has a current outbreak of COVID-19. According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders, 25 positive COVID cases have been reported at Waterbrooke, 19 involving residents and six involving staff. Seven Waterbrook residents have died of complications from COVID.