Because of weather delays, North Carolina’s vaccine providers — including Albemarle Regional Health Services — have not received hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines the federal government was set to deliver this week.
As a result, ARHS will not be announcing either first- or second-dose clinics for next week, the agency said Thursday.
“This unforeseen delay in vaccine arriving to the region due to extreme weather conditions across the United States will impact our vaccine clinics next week,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release.
ARHS does plan to provide an updated clinic schedule as soon as it’s notified vaccines have been shipped, Betts said.
“We continue to appreciate everyone’s patience with the vaccine process and we hope to move forward with vaccine clinics as soon as we have notice that vaccine shipments are on their way,” he said, adding that residents should continue to monitor media outlets for clinic updates.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that none of the more than 163,000 first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine scheduled to arrive this week have been delivered by President Joe Biden’s administration. The state also noted that only a limited number of the nearly 127,000 expected Pfizer vaccines have been shipped.
North Carolina health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the consequences of the delay.
“As there is not enough vaccine in the state to shift or transfer supply in order to cover the delayed vaccine doses, DHHS is advising providers to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies,” the department said in a statement.
ARHS noted that persons who’ve received their first shot of the vaccine were scheduled to receive their second dose next week. Those persons shouldn’t worry, the agency said. Under vaccine protocols, second doses can be administered up to 42 days after the first dose and the treatment will still be effective.
“Rest assured that you will receive your guaranteed dosage upon arrival,” ARHS said. “Second doses can be administered up to six weeks following the first dose.”
DHHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on locations hardest hit by the shipping issues or the number of people expected to need their vaccine appointments rescheduled.
David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health who oversees two vaccination sites in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough, said both clinics were closed Thursday and that everyone affected is being contacted and rescheduled.
Several other states have also reported delays due to the inclement weather across much of the country.
North Carolina was on track to receive more than 290,000 total first and second doses of vaccine this week, with about 56% coming from Moderna. Because of the way the doses are packaged and stored, people in rural communities are often likelier to get Moderna shots.