Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.