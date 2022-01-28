The Elizabeth City area may get less snow from this weekend's snowstorm than last weekend's storm.
The National Weather Service's forecast as of this morning has between 1 and 3 inches of snow falling across the region between late tonight and Saturday morning.
That's down from the 2-4 inches of snow in Thursday's forecast for the region and much less than the 6 to 8 inches of snow that fell last Friday night and early Saturday morning.
The weather service's latest forecast has the region under a winter advisory starting at 7 p.m. and calls for rain to start late this afternoon or early evening. The rain will mix with snow between 11 p.m. and midnight, before snow begins falling after midnight. Snow will continue to fall overnight until tapering off around 7 a.m., the weather service said.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said on Facebook today that temperatures will remain above freezing through 6 a.m. Saturday before dropping into the low 20s. With a wind chill of 18, temperatures will feel much colder.
There is also a possibility of wind gusts of 40 mph.
Motorists should expect disruptions to travel Saturday morning, the agency said. Also, any snow that melts on Saturday will freeze overnight, causing potential slippery roads on Sunday as well.
Area electricity providers are already gearing up for any potential outages caused by the storm.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. employees have been placed on standby over the weekend, the electricity co-op said today.
AEMC, which provides electricity in most area counties, said outages should be reported using its 24-hour reporting number, 1-800-274-2072. Outages should not be reported via Facebook, it said.
AEMC also advised members to never approach or touch downed power lines but instead report them. It also advised members not to run generators inside their homes or any enclosed space.
Generators exhaust carbon monoxide, which can lead to death if inhaled. Also, a generator should not be connected to a home’s wiring system, unless it is connected using a double-throw bypass switch.
Members can stay abreast of storm recovery efforts by visiting AEMC's outage map at www.aemc.coop or the co-op’s Facebook page.
Currituck County has already announced it will close all eight county solid waste and recycling centers on Saturday because of the expected snowfall. The centers will reopen on Sunday if road conditions permit, the county said. The county's solid waste transfer station will be closed both days and reopen on Monday.
Currituck also plans to close its welcome centers in Moyock and Corolla on Saturday.