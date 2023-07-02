It's going to be a hot Fourth of July in the Albemarle, and it's going nothing to do with fireworks.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, a heat advisory is in effect today for the entire region except for Currituck County as forecasters project temperatures to be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees on Tuesday, with the heat index climbing to 106 degrees. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m.


  