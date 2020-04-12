Weatherly Lofts owners James Flanigan and Kevin O’Leary of J.D. Lewis Construction Management were recently honored with the N.C. Main Street “Champions Award” for their development and revitalization of the former Weatherly Candy Company building in downtown Elizabeth City.
The pair share one of 19 statewide awards that came from among 50 nominations that were announced at the N.C. Main Street Conference in New Bern last month.
Flanigan and O’Leary converted the former Weatherly Candy Company building into 43 apartments at a cost of almost $6 million. Tenants began moving into the one bedroom and two-bedroom apartments last month and many of the units have views of the Pasquotank River. About 15 units are currently under lease.
Flanigan said he and O’Leary couldn’t have completed the project without the help of others in the city.
“The city, Elizabeth City Downtown and all the people that are working to revitalize downtown helped make it happen,” Flanigan said. “It was a team effort and a lot of different parties made the project happen. It just wasn’t J.D. Lewis.”
Flanigan and O’Leary were honored in part because they maintained the building’s historic integrity and landmark status.
“These projects generated public and private investment, spurred job creation, leveraged business growth, and residential development to create vibrant downtowns,” N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said at the Main Street Conference.
The Weatherly Building sat vacant for many years and Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant began talks with Flanigan and O’Leary in early 2017 and the conditional zoning process with the city began a year later.
Flanigan said J.D. Lewis Construction Management picked the building because of its prominent location and because it had “good bones.”
“it’s the first building you see when you go over the bridge,” Flanigan said. “It’s riverfront so it is a prime location in Elizabeth City. We are excited about how it has been received.”
Malenfant was excited when she first heard about Flanigan and O’Leary’s plans for the building.
“I said, ‘Oh hell yes,’” Malenfant said. “It’s a gamechanger for downtown Elizabeth City. I was excited because that building had been vacant for a long time.”
Malenfant noted that many people thought that nothing structurally could be done with the building because the cost of renovations would outweigh the benefits.
“It was exciting to see someone come in with an open mind and fresh ideas,” she said. “What they have done is absolutely first class. It is amazing, it is gorgeous, and it is historic and contemporary at the same time.”
Malenfant said having additional people living downtown should spur additional economic development in Elizabeth City.
“The goal is to get more people living in the downtown area and that helps improve the economy,” she said.
The Weatherly building received Landmark Status from City Council for the 225 N. Water Street address in April 2018. Landmark status was awarded predominantly because of the property’s association with the Weatherly family, who had as significant impact on the Elizabeth City economy.
The building was built in 1921 at a cost of $60,000 and was the first fire-proof commercial building in the city. The Weatherly Candy Company started as a small, local retail business and grew to a full-scale manufacturing and production operation that distributed candy across the world.