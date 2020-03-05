This month’s First Friday ArtWalk will feature a block party, several ribbon cuttings and public tours of Elizabeth City’s newest downtown apartment complex — all in addition to the monthly showcase of local artists’ work.
Nineteen venues are participating in today’s event which begins at 2 p.m. with group tours of Weatherly Lofts, the highly anticipated apartment project completed by J.D. Lewis Construction Management of Richmond, Virginia.
For two hours, small groups will be taking 20-minute tours of the apartment complex, which is located in the former Weatherly Candy Factory building at 225 N. Water Street.
Then at 4 p.m., persons interested in leasing one of the apartments can take appointment-only personal tours of the complex through 6 p.m. To make an appointment for a personal tour, call either Kelly Esslinger at 804-314-9213 or Claudia Osei-Asante at 757-751-5392.
Also at 4 p.m., Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County officials will host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the new Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center. Located in the former Daily Advance office building at 215 S. Water Street, the city and county spent $1.1 million buying the building last June and another $450,000 renovating it for use as a senior center.
Glass Music, formerly the Fine Tuning Guitar Shop, will also mark its grand reopening and expansion at its new location at 202 N. Poindexter Street at 4:30 p.m. Chuck Hodges will perform live music and the store will hold drawings for prizes.
At 5 p.m., the K Whitney Young Law Firm will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate its opening at 104 S. McMorrine Street. The law firm will then host a block party outside the entrance to the Virginia Dare Hotel until 6 p.m. DJ Trent will play music and Ms. Shelia will provide face painting and balloon animals. In addition, two new downtown businesses — Big Boss Burritos and The SweetEasy Bakery — will provide refreshments.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brackwater Brush and Sanctuary Design will host “Bruins at Brackwater,” a celebration of Youth Art Month, at 115 N. Water Street. Artwork by members of the Camden County High School National Art Honor Society
Elsewhere during ArtWalk, Dear Alchemy Collaboratory at 100 West Main will host Victoria Avalos with Kids First cardboard cutouts and Gypsy Jo’s custom woodworks.
Small Town Trendz will host the personalized home decor works of Summit Custom Cutouts at the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main
Body Kinect Wellness will host Lindsay Doughty who will display her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs at 601 E. Main. Elle Lynn Boutique will host Jennifer Chappell of The She Shed at 613 E. Main. Arts of the Albemarle will host media painters Kristen Dahms and Ann Rubino at 516 E. Main.
At 116 North Poindexter Street, Studio 511 Art & Soul will host a free artist trading card family art event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. At 106 North Poindexter, Southern Healing Integrative Therapy Center will host Jenny of Synergy Springs, who will be giving spiritual readings, and Terri Arena, who will be displaying artworks from the Art Arena.
At The Bead Spot at 201 N. Water, Debbie Zimmerman will be selling jewelry. Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing Street will host artist Frankie Gray, who will show drawings and paintings, and Lazzy Frog will host Bee’s Southern Creation Jewelry at 603 E. Fearing.
Port Discover will open at 6 p.m. and offer activities for kids. Zaribel’s will also host a Zaribel’s for Kids Night Out for kids ages 2-12. Activities will include a dance party, indoor bounce house, games and a snack. To register, call 621-3393. Zaribel’s store windows will also feature the décor of Cheryl Straight and paintings by Sara Linehan.
Artists Alicia Pomp and Sam Clayton will display their work in Palin’s Alley at Coasters Downtown Draught House at 216 N. Poindexter Street. Andrew Sablon will perform after ArtWalk starting at 7:30 p.m.
Phil Watson will also perform at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 606B E. Colonial Avenue after ArtWalk. Watson will be performing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.