Weatherman stumps in EC

Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Hal Weatherman talks with local GOP voters at a meeting of the Pasquotank Republican Party at First Christian Church on Beech St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday. Weatherman was the chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and ran Forest’s unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2020.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

North Carolina first.

That was the message that Republican Lt. governor candidate Hal Weatherman brought to members of the Pasquotank Republican Party Tuesday night.