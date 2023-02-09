North Carolina first.
That was the message that Republican Lt. governor candidate Hal Weatherman brought to members of the Pasquotank Republican Party Tuesday night.
Weatherman told local Republicans that if elected he would advocate that state contracts be first awarded to “North Carolina home-grown” companies.
“I will launch the largest ‘Buy North Carolina’ program in history,” Weatherman said. “We must spend our money on our people.”
Weatherman also said he would be a champion for economic development in the state while noting the importance of expanding broadband and getting funding for future I-87 in creating jobs in northeastern North Carolina.
Weatherman is seeking the post currently held by GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has all but officially announced he is running for governor next year. The primary is scheduled for March 2024.
“I am not running against Mark Robinson,” Weatherman said. “When Mark Robinson runs for governor, I am attempting to take his place at Lt. governor.”
Weatherman served as chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest for eight years and he ran Forest’s unsuccessful run for governor in 2020. He also served as chief of staff to former GOP Congresswoman Sue Myrick, who is Forest’s mother.
After the 2020 election, Weatherman founded the Electoral Education Foundation, a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to advancing election integrity efforts in the state.
Weatherman described himself as a devout Christian, an advocate for limited government and a social conservative, stating there is “no surprise in my background or how I will lead.”
“I think that is all you need to know to understand what is in my heart,” Weatherman said. “If you understand what is in my heart, in my opinion, you will understand how I want to lead the state.”
The Lt. governor serves on the state Board of Education and the state Board of Community Colleges, and Weatherman said he would use those platforms to push for vocational programs such as plumbing, HVAC and welding for students.
“I am going to do everything in my power to fundamentally remove the stigma our society has unfortunately put on people who work with their hands, that work in the trades,” Weatherman said. “There is dignity in work no matter where that work comes from.”
Weatherman said nothing has offended him more than when Gov. Roy Cooper “labeled” some workers essential and others non-essential during COVID-19 business closures.
“I promise you if that job puts food on the table, clothes on your children’s back, shelter over their heads, it is essential to you,” Weatherman said.
Weatherman described broadband as infrastructure just like bridges and roads and that would be a priority if elected.
“All infrastructure is a huge issue,” Weatherman said. “The Lt. governor can be very influential in economic development matters. We need to lobby the federal government for more funding because there are opportunities there. The General Assembly has done a fairly good job of opening pipelines of money. I want to champion them.”
Weatherman announced his candidacy three weeks ago.
and Tuesday’s stop in Pasquotank was the 17th county he has visited since the start of the campaign. He described the visit as a job interview saying that if elected, “I will work for you.”
“We are on pace to go to all 100 counties in the first quarter of this campaign,” Weatherman said. “We will do it two more times before the primary in March. After we win the primary, we will do it three more times.”