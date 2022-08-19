Interim Police Chief Phil Webster is being paid $110,000 annually for leading the city’s police department, an Elizabeth City official said this week.
That’s roughly what Webster was being paid when he headed the Nags Head Police Department.
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 8:52 pm
Interim Police Chief Phil Webster is being paid $110,000 annually for leading the city’s police department, an Elizabeth City official said this week.
That’s roughly what Webster was being paid when he headed the Nags Head Police Department.
Webster took over the city’s police department on Aug. 9 on the same day interim City Manager Montique McClary announced in a press release that former city Police Chief Larry James was stepping down.
Webster, the former police chief in Nags Head, attended a closed session of City Council the night before he was announced as the interim leader of the police department the following morning.
On Aug. 10, Nags Head issued a press release announcing Webster’s departure. Nags Head Public Information Officer Roberta Thuman said in an email this past Wednesday that Webster was making $110,383 to lead the town’s police department.
City officials continue to stay mum on the reasons James decided to step down and why Webster was selected to replace him as interim chief.
Several phone calls and emails to McClary seeking comment on James’ stepping down and Webster’s hiring were not returned last week or earlier this week.
James, meanwhile, has returned to his former position as a captain with the city’s police department. He also has not returned phone calls seeking comment on the reason he stepped down.
After attending a meeting of the Economic Development Commission on Wednesday, McClary said she could not comment on Webster’s salary and referred the question to interim city Human Resources Director Monica Cole.
Cole quickly responded in an email that Webster is making $110,000 and is not receiving any additional compensation for lodging or per diems. The previous two interim city managers received compensation for lodging and meals from the city.
McClary also said that she has not started the search for a permanent police chief.
Webster could not be reached for comment.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.