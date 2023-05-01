Elizabeth City's interim police chief urged residents Monday to support a bill increasing the penalties for discharging a firearm in the city limits, saying the widespread indiscriminate firing of weapons is helping drive the recent uptick of gun violence in the city.

Under current state laws, discharging a firearm within city limits is considered a Class III misdemeanor, interim Chief Phil Webster said. The General Assembly is considering legislation, however, that would increase the consequences for someone convicted of firing a gun within city limits.