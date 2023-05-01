...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Webster: Bill would address problem of indiscriminate firing of weapons in city
Elizabeth City's interim police chief urged residents Monday to support a bill increasing the penalties for discharging a firearm in the city limits, saying the widespread indiscriminate firing of weapons is helping drive the recent uptick of gun violence in the city.
Under current state laws, discharging a firearm within city limits is considered a Class III misdemeanor, interim Chief Phil Webster said. The General Assembly is considering legislation, however, that would increase the consequences for someone convicted of firing a gun within city limits.
“There’s a House bill right now in Raleigh, House Bill 545, that would make the discharge of a weapon on someone else’s property or from a public street or highway a Class E felony,” Webster said. “In North Carolina, a Class E felony carries anywhere from 15 to 36 months” in confinement.
Webster, speaking at a press conference at City Hall, urged residents to contact that their state legislators to express their support for HB 545.
“As much as we need assistance with this investigation, we also need assistance from the public to please get with your elected officials so that we can get this law changed,” he said.
Webster was discussing the arrest in the April 24 shooting in which two male juveniles, including one 8 years old, were shot in the 300 block of Speed Street April 24. Both juveniles were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where they were treated and later released.
Webster made it clear that he believes the Speed Street shooting was intentional but was using Monday's press conference to address the issue of indiscriminate gunfire.
“But indiscriminate firing is part of the broader issue in Elizabeth City,” he said.
On Friday, police announced they had arrested Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, of the 2000 Block of Eleuthera Way, Elizabeth City, and charged him in connection to the shooting.
Ferguson is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a weapon within city limits, police said.
Ferguson’s first court appearance was Monday and his second appearance is set for May 11.
Webster said Monday that despite Ferguson's arrest, the shooting remains an active investigation and more arrests could follow.
“We’re continuing to evaluate the evidence and are working on identifying additional suspects,” Webster said Monday. “This is an active ongoing investigation.”
According to police, officers responded to a shots-fired report in the 300 block of Speed Street and close to Madrin Street. At the scene, police discovered two juvenile males, 8 and 17 years of age, had suffered gunshots. The younger male had been shot in the arm and the older was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.
When asked if the 17-year-old victim could be ruled out as a suspect in the shooting, Webster said he could not answer because of the ongoing investigation. He also said he could not discuss whether the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, again citing the ongoing investigation. Webster said he did not believe the victims were related.
Webster urged residents with information regarding the case to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark also addressed reporters at Monday's news conference. Clark said that scheduled youth sports activities at the ball fields at Enfield Park have been moved to the South Park Sports Complex off Weeksville Road. Enfield Park is about two block from where the shooting on Speed Street took place. Clark said the temporary move to South Park was done to ensure safety of players and families while police continue their investigation on Speed Street. The city Splash Pad at Enfield Park is still scheduled to open as planned on Memorial Day, he said.