If you’re younger than 18 and violate Elizabeth City’s curfew ordinance, be prepared to meet the mayor.
The city’s interim police chief is proposing changes to the penalty section of the city’s curfew ordinance that include having a juvenile first-offender and their parent or guardian attend a mandatory meeting with the city’s mayor.
Further violations could result in the issuance of a citation for violating the ordinance.
Interim police Chief Phil Webster said the changes will better define the enforcement section of the current curfew ordinance. The ordinance enforcement section currently states that a citation will not be issued “unless an officer reasonably believes that an offense has occurred.”
Webster said the curfew was last enforced in 2018.
Webster outlined his proposed changes to City Council during a public hearing on the issue at Monday’s council meeting.
In July, City Council called for a public hearing on the curfew to be held August 22 after council held a discussion on ways to curb crime in the city.
But City Council moved the public hearing at its Aug. 22 meeting to this past week after former interim Police Chief Larry James abruptly stepped down on Aug. 9. Webster was appointed interim chief on the same day.
No citizens spoke during the public hearing and City Council took no official action on Webster’s suggestions.
Rivers told Webster that the city wants to be pro-active in combating crime in the city. He said City Council would discuss the proposed changes at a future meeting.
“I want to make sure that we have all of our tools that could assist you,” Rivers said. “Before we do anything, we want to make sure we have community partners out there in the city before we pass any ordinances.”
The current curfew, enacted in 1997, for persons under 18 is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and covers most public spaces.
But there are seven exceptions written into the ordinance, including being at work or traveling to and from work and going to or from a school, religious or recreational event that was supervised by adults.
Webster’s proposed changes to the enforcement section of the city ordinance has penalties for both the youth offender and their parent or guardian.
On a first offense the police will transport the juvenile to their home to establish contact with their parent or guardian. The officer will also complete an incident report and forward that report to the city clerk.
“The officer shall issue a warning citation to the parent(s) or guardian(s) charging the offense under the city ordinance,” the draft states. “The Clerk of Elizabeth City shall draft a letter summoning the parent(s) or guardian(s) and the juvenile to a meeting with the city’s mayor at city hall.”
For an adult suspected of aiding a juvenile in a first offense police will issue a warning citation to the adult.
The draft proposes that for a second violation, contact will again be made with the juvenile’s parent or guardian. The police officer will then complete an incident report and “prepare a juvenile petition” charging the juvenile with a violation under the curfew ordinance.
A second violation by a parent or guardian aiding a juvenile will result in the police issuing a North Carolina Uniform Citation to the parent or guardian charging them with a violation.
The proposal also states that any parent or guardian who refuses to accept custody of the juvenile will be reported to the Pasquotank Department of Social Services and the juvenile shall be placed in the custody of a juvenile social worker.
“The parent(s) or guardian(s) will receive an additional charge for their refusal to accept the juvenile,” the proposal states.
Webster said the proposed changes take away some of the discretion currently used by officers in the field.
“It basically layers in a progressive penalty phase,” Webster said. “It layers in some specific penalties for first and second offenses.’’
Webster told City Council that a curfew is a good law enforcement tool but that the police department needs to be cautious about how it is enforced.
“We don’t want to target one specific group over another,” Webster said. “It is always a hazard in these types of situations.’’