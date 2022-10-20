Elizabeth City's former police chief is no longer employed with the city police department.
Interim police Chief Phil Webster confirmed Thursday in an email that Capt. Larry James resigned from the police department. James' last date with the department was Sept. 30.
"We do wish him well on his future endeavors," Webster said in the email. "We do not offer any comment on his current or future employment plans."
Elizabeth City officials have not commented on the reasons James abruptly stepped down as police chief in August. James was named the city’s police chief on April 4 after serving as interim chief since Nov. 1, 2021.
Interim City Manager Montique McClary issued a press release Aug. 9 announcing James’ immediate departure as chief and that she had named Webster, the city of Nags Head's former police chief, as interim chief.
The town of Nags Head issued a press release the next day announcing Webster’s departure after being the top cop in the Outer Banks town for three years.
Webster attended a closed session of City Council before he was announced as the interim leader of the police department the following morning.
But McClary has said little since then despite repeated calls seeking information of James’ departure and the hiring of Webster.
McClary was sent a list of questions regarding the issue in August but she responded by answering just one, that James was returning to his previous rank of captain with the police department.
James was appointed interim police chief after then Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe was named secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety by Gov. Roy Cooper.
James had been a police officer in Elizabeth City for two decades, serving under eight different chiefs of police. He had served in the Field Operations Division, in the Office Internal Affairs as recruiting sergeant, and in the Support Services Division as division commander.
During his tenure as administrative captain he supervised the department’s division commanders as a member of the executive command staff.
James has not returned phone messages seeking comment on his reasons for stepping down.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to note that former Elizabeth City police chief Larry James resigned from the city police department and that his last date with the department was Sept. 30.