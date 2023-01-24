Interim Police Chief Phil Webster told City Council Monday that a top-down review of the Elizabeth City Police Department revealed that the agency became fractured following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies in April 2021.
Webster also told city officials that some city police officers have a mistrust of elected officials.
Webster instituted the review after being named interim police chief in August and his comments came at Monday’s City Council meeting during his discussion of the large number of vacancies in the department, which he described as “perilous” as it approaches 50% of the force.
Following Webster’s comments, City Council voted unanimously to raise the salaries of all sworn officers up to deputy chief by $6,500 a year. Webster will not receive the salary increase as a result of the move.
Webster said the review found that the department has a dedicated core of “loyal and dedicated officers.”
“We have solid policies, we have an unrivaled intelligence center,” Webster said. “We have excellent technology and equipment for our officers.”
But he said the review also found critical areas where staff was not supported, especially in the aftermath of Brown’s death. The departure of former Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe several months later to become the state’s director of Public Safety created a leadership void, Webster said.
“The department suffered greatly during the civil unrest in April 2021,” Webster said. “The department became fractured into two camps centering around the manner which the protests were handled.’’
Capt. Larry James was named the city’s interim police chief on Nov. 1, 2021, after Buffaloe’s departure. He was then named police chief on April 4 but abruptly stepped down as police chief in August 2022. The same day, Webster was named as the city’s interim police chief.
City officials have never revealed the reasons why James stepped down as chief and he hasn’t commented. James later left the ECPD to take a job as a captain with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
Webster further stated that many officers “don’t trust their elected officials.”
“Officers have a concern of what will happen to them if they are involved in a use of force that becomes the center of political discourse,” Webster said. “We cannot repair this internally. However, we do assure officers that it is the police chief’s decision to examine and adjudicate officer conduct after a thorough investigation to determine whether or not a policy has been violated. It is the district attorney’s job to determine if an officer violated the law.”
Webster said officers also did not receive mental health assistance after “90-days plus days of exposure” to civil unrest after Brown’s shooting death. Webster had the North Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program conduct a departmentwide debriefing in December.
“Our hope is that we have saved at least one officer’s career, their families and even their lives by providing a healthy outlet for their stress and trauma,” Webster said. “However, low morale continues to be pervasive in the department and a constant challenge.’’
Webster told City Council that the department has 28 vacancies but that does not include a resignation of an investigator he received on Friday or the scheduled retirement of a sergeant next month.
“I also have solid information that we are losing an additional two officers in February,” Webster said.
Webster said the vacancies have forced a restructuring of the department that will concentrate efforts on police patrols and investigations and that “we have already have begun shutting down” other services.
“Additionally, as we lose staff we will need to pull our task force officers, ending a much-needed relationship with the U.S. Marshal’s (Service), the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives),” Webster said. “We will close up our intelligence center and end our relationship with the Police Athletic League.”
Webster also said the department doesn’t have the manpower to staff events like last month’s Christmas parade.
“We are already unable to staff special events without relying on outside assistance,” Webster said. “There was more of them (officers from outside agencies) than us (at the Christmas parade). At some point assisting agencies will ask for compensation for their personnel.”