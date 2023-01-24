protesters/police

Law enforcement officers are shown with protesters at the intersection of Water and Elizabeth streets May 2, 2021, during the protests following Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death. A review of the Elizabeth City Police Department showed the agency “fractured into two camps” over the department’s handling of the protests, interim police Chief Phil Webster said Monday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Interim Police Chief Phil Webster told City Council Monday that a top-down review of the Elizabeth City Police Department revealed that the agency became fractured following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies in April 2021.

Webster also told city officials that some city police officers have a mistrust of elected officials.