Phil Webster is the city’s interim police chief no more.
City Manager Montre Freeman announced Tuesday afternoon that he has named Webster the city’s permanent police chief effective immediately.
Webster has served as the city’s interim police chief since last August and Freeman said the police department has strengthened under his leadership.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Webster as our permanent chief of police,” Freeman said. “(Webster) is an asset to our community, our citizens and our police force. Chief Webster is a firm believer in 21st century policing and the effectiveness of community policing.”
Webster could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Webster took over the city’s police department on Aug. 9, the same day that former interim City Manager Montique McClary announced in a press release that former city Police Chief Larry James was stepping down. McClary is the city’s human resources director.
Webster resigned as the police chief in Nags Head to become the city’s interim chief last summer.
Webster is the former chief of the North Myrtle Beach, S.C. police department, serving almost four years in the position. Webster served with North Myrtle Beach for a total of 25 years before retiring in 2017. He spent a year in the private sector before taking over the Nags Head police department.
Webster, who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1982 to 1986, has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisville.
Mayor Kirk Rivers praised Freeman's decision to name Webster the permanent leader of the city's police department.
"(Webster) has been visible in the community and he has a great plan and vision in addressing issues in the city," Rivers said. "Webster has a great plan to recruit new police officers and they are actively recruiting new police officers. Chief Webster is a hands on police chief."
Webster will be paid $112,200 a year. He was making $110,000 a year as the interim chief.
