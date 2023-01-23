...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
An elementary school in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was temporarily without heating fuel one day earlier this month.
Weeksville Elementary School was temporarily without propane one day earlier this month, Superintendent Keith Parker confirmed at last week's Board of Education meeting.
Board member Tommy Old asked about the incident during the board's committee meetings last week.
Old said he wasn't trying to blame anyone for what happened, but wanted to know how a school could run out of propane.
Parker replied that temperatures had been colder than usual and that contributed to the heating fuel at Weeksville running out. The delivery is on a schedule with the company, and Parker said he talked to the vendor about placing the school on a more frequent delivery schedule.
"Due to the extremely cold temperatures over the past month, the propane expired before the company could refill the tank," Parker said in response to a follow-up query from The Daily Advance. "The school's heat was impacted temporarily for a few hours before the company responded to our request for a refill. Everything is now back to full operation."