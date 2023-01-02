New Year's baby

Adalyn Jane Cramer, the first baby of 2023 born in the Albemarle, is shown with her family (l-r) mom Brittany, sister Sara, and dad David, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Tuesday. Adalyn Jane was born at SAMC at 9:11 a.m. on Monday.

 Photo courtesy SMAC

Adalyn Jane Cramer wasn’t a likely candidate to be the first New Year’s Baby in the Albemarle in 2023.

After all, her family — mom, Brittany; dad, David; and older sister, 13-year-old Sara — recently moved away from Elizabeth City to Sedley, Virginia, a town in Southampton County.