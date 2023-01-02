Adalyn Jane Cramer, the first baby of 2023 born in the Albemarle, is shown with her family (l-r) mom Brittany, sister Sara, and dad David, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Tuesday. Adalyn Jane was born at SAMC at 9:11 a.m. on Monday.
Adalyn Jane Cramer wasn’t a likely candidate to be the first New Year’s Baby in the Albemarle in 2023.
After all, her family — mom, Brittany; dad, David; and older sister, 13-year-old Sara — recently moved away from Elizabeth City to Sedley, Virginia, a town in Southampton County.
But even more significantly, Brittany wasn’t scheduled to deliver Adalyn by C-section at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center until Tuesday — two days after Jan. 1. There almost certainly would be another baby born by then, handing the distinction of being the area’s first baby of 2023 to someone else.
But Adalyn Jane, as they say, had other plans.
Brittany went into labor on New Year’s Day, and because her physician was in Elizabeth City, the family drove here from Virginia and Brittany delivered Adalyn Jane by C-section on Monday.
Adalyn Jane entered the world at 9:11 a.m. at 19.25 inches and 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
Adalyn Jane’s birth went smoothly, her parents said.
Brittany and David of course didn’t expect Adalyn Jane to be the Albemarle’s first baby of the new year since she wasn’t supposed to arrive until Tuesday.
Adalyn Jane was born in SAMC’s Family Maternity Center, where nearly 400 babies were born last year. As it happens, SAMC recently was named, along with seven other Sentara Healthcare hospitals, a “high performing” hospital for maternity care by U.S. News & Report. Fewer than 300 U.S. hospitals of the 650 evaluated received the designation.