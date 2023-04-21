Katye Belle Gray Jenkins, a 1945 graduate of what was then Elizabeth City State Teachers College, speaks to history professor Dr. Glen Bowman while visiting the Elizabeth City State University campus on Wednesday. Jenkins, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month, returned to the ECSU campus Wednesday for the first time in 25 years. She is holding a copy of a book Bowman wrote about the history of ECSU.
Katye Belle Gray Jenkins (left), a 1945 graduate of what was then Elizabeth City State Teachers College, speaks to Dr. Joy Smith, dean of the School of Education and Business, while visiting the Elizabeth City State University campus on Wednesday. Jenkins, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month, was give a tour of the ECSU campus Wednesday.
Katye Belle Gray Jenkins, a 1945 graduate of what was then Elizabeth City State Teachers College, speaks to history professor Dr. Glen Bowman while visiting the Elizabeth City State University campus on Wednesday. Jenkins, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month, returned to the ECSU campus Wednesday for the first time in 25 years. She is holding a copy of a book Bowman wrote about the history of ECSU.
Katye Belle Gray Jenkins (left), a 1945 graduate of what was then Elizabeth City State Teachers College, speaks to Dr. Joy Smith, dean of the School of Education and Business, while visiting the Elizabeth City State University campus on Wednesday. Jenkins, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month, was give a tour of the ECSU campus Wednesday.
Elizabeth City State University has seen tremendous growth since 1945, the year centenarian Katye Belle Gray Jenkins graduated with a degree in elementary education.
Jenkins, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month, visited the ECSU campus for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday.
“It’s really good to be back, and boy this campus has grown,” said Jenkins. “I can not believe it when I look around.”
Jenkins, who was visiting from her native Rocky Mount, was hosted by ECSU officials and was given a tour of the campus, which at the time she attended was known as Elizabeth City State Teachers College.
Her first stop on the tour was the Gilchrist Education and Psychology Complex, where banners in the lobby proclaimed, “Welcome Home.”
Helping Jenkins celebrate her near 80-year reunion were ECSU administration officials and professors from the history department.
Glen Bowman presented Jenkins a copy of his book on the history of ECSU, from its founding in 1891 to 2016. Jenkins enjoyed speaking to Bowman and was particularly interested in knowing how Bowman discovered so much information about Harold Trigg, who was president when she was a student.
Professor Melissa Stuckey welcomed Jenkins and introduced some of her history students, who Stuckey said are researching Rosenwald Schools.
Joy Smith, dean of ECSU’s School of Business and Education, also welcomed Jenkins, as did ECSU’s archivist Paige Hendrickson. History professor Charles Reed also was present to greet Jenkins.
Jenkins said when she attended ECSU, the campus only had three dormitories, two for females and one for males. She lived in Bias Hall, which is still in use today.
After her stop at the Gilchrist Complex, Jenkins continued her tour of the campus by golf cart.
Jenkins grew up in Rocky Mount and attended Booker T. Washington High School there. After graduating from ECSU, she returned to Rocky Mount, where she began her teaching career at Holland Elementary School, according to an ECSU biography of Jenkins. She later returned to college and over the course of four summers earned a master’s degree in education from Columbia University in 1954.
Her husband Charles L. Jenkins Sr. worked in Lexington, Kentucky, where she worked as a teacher and principal for Fayette County Public Schools for 42 years before retiring in 1990. The couple returned to Rocky Mount in 1993. Charles died three years later. She has one son, Charles II, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jenkins also is a lifetime member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.