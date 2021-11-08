EDENTON — It was a surprise welcome-home reunion.
Two Chowan-Edenton Schools students, Alexis White of White Oak Elementary School and her sister, MacKenzie White, of D.F. Walker Elementary School, received a special surprise at the end of the school day on Monday.
The girls’ uncle, U.S. Navy Chief Chad White, made a visit to each school to surprise his nieces after a ninemonth deployment to Dubai in the Middle East.
According to White, he was deployed in February, just days before Valentine’s Day.
Upon his return on Saturday, his family contacted both schools and was granted permission to pay the girls a surprise visit.
Both girls knew their uncle was expected to arrive sometime before Thanksgiving, but they had no idea he was already home.
Alexis was the first to be surprised. After she realized her uncle was there, she jumped into his arms for an emotional, tear-filled hug.
Alexis said she was shocked when she looked up and her uncle was walking through the door.
Next, Alexis and her uncle walked hand in hand over to D.F. Walker Elementary School — the schools are on the same campus — to surprise her older sister, MacKenzie.
While quietly drawing a picture during art, MacKenzie had no idea the surprise she had standing on the other side of the door.
When her uncle walked through the door, she knew exactly who he was, even before he recognized her through her mask.
MacKenzie had always wanted to be surprised after he returned, but it was unable to happen after his last deployment due to COVID-19 protocols. White had to quarantine before returning home to be with his family.
Both girls, their uncle, and the rest of the family planned to continue their long-awaited reunion over dinner Monday evening.