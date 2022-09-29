...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt and seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 3
Elizabeth City Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence (center) leads Mid-Atlantic Christian University and county officials in cutting the ribbon at the college's new Mustang Cafe at Alligood Commons, Thursday. Also pictured (second from left) are Conley Davis, chairman-elect, Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce; Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the Pasquotank commissioners; Phillip Alligood, a longtime MACU employee for whom, along with his wife Ora Jane, the commons are named; Royce E. Everett, chairman of the MACU trustees; Sara Shepherd, MACU vice president for finance; Madison Atkinson, MACU student government president, and John Maurice, MACU president.
Elizabeth City Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence (center) leads Mid-Atlantic Christian University and county officials in cutting the ribbon at the college's new Mustang Cafe at Alligood Commons, Thursday. Also pictured (second from left) are Conley Davis, chairman-elect, Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce; Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the Pasquotank commissioners; Phillip Alligood, a longtime MACU employee for whom, along with his wife Ora Jane, the commons are named; Royce E. Everett, chairman of the MACU trustees; Sara Shepherd, MACU vice president for finance; Madison Atkinson, MACU student government president, and John Maurice, MACU president.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University officials expect expanded athletic offerings and new buildings like the new Mustang Cafe at Alligood Commons dedicated Thursday will help rebuild the university's sagging enrollment.
Enrollment last fall was 144 and it slipped one to 143 this fall.
"Our total head count is right on par with last year," said Bryan Wisdom, MACU's vice president of student services.
Over the past few years MACU has seen its enrollment drop following the collapse of Heritage Hall and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Wisdom.
The roof on the center section of the campus's Heritage Hall collapsed in September 2020. No one was injured in the collapse and the university was able to preserve one section of the structure while demolishing the other two.
The center section of Heritage Hall and the 10,000 square feet or so closest to Poindexter Street were demolished, while a 10,000-square-foot original section of Heritage Hall that remains structurally sound is being preserved.
The central section housed the cafeteria, which has meant that for the past two years students have not been able to eat in the cafeteria. Food was prepared in the commercial-grade kitchen at First United Methodist Church and served in the lobby of a residence hall on campus.
That has changed since the dining hall opened this semester in the new Alligood Commons building. A new Heritage Hall that will include classrooms and a long-awaited biology lab is expected to hope in fall 2023.
MACU is looking forward to showing prospective students the new cafeteria and the soon-to-be-built Heritage Hall classroom building.
"We are excited about the future," Wisdom said.
The enrollment is also overwhelmingly male, with a student population that's about 75 percent male, Wisdom said.
Wisdom said men's sports such as baseball, basketball and soccer have helped the university recruit male students.
MACU is working to balance enrollment by adding women's softball next spring and women's soccer next fall. The university currently offers women's volleyball and women's basketball.
The university's partnership with Rwanda is continuing this year; 11 students from the central African nation are enrolled at MACU this fall.
"That's exciting," Wisdom said of the Rwanda partnership. "That's a cool ministry thing that we're doing."
MACU has 89 students currently living on campus.
The university's population of non-traditional students is not very large, Wisdom said. Most of MACU's students come directly from high school.